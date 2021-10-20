Texas' Shiner Beer releases new Juicy Dill Pickle Straight Shooter hard seltzer 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Shiner Beer

Shiner Beer has released a new Juicy Dill Pickle Straight Shooter hard seltzer.

San Antonio pickle lovers now have way to add some salty twang to their alcohol consumption. Shiner Beer has released a new hard seltzer called Juicy Dill Pickle Straight Shooter.According to tasting notes, the new, limited edition seltzer is made with real pickles from Shiner brewmaster Jimmy Mauric’s family recipe, boasting a blend of sweet and sour dill pickle with notes of dill, coriander and spice.As if the idea of a savory, pickle-flavored seltzer wasn’t weird enough, the company also added an interactive angle featuring an animated pickle. Each can of the special-edition seltzer features a QR code to lead folks to a website where they can ask an animated pickle character “their burning questions.”The pickle-powered, 4.5% ABV fizz fest is in local grocery, convenience and liquor stores now, available in six packs of 12-ounce slim cans.