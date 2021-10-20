Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 20, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

Texas' Shiner Beer releases new Juicy Dill Pickle Straight Shooter hard seltzer 

By
click to enlarge Shiner Beer has released a new Juicy Dill Pickle Straight Shooter hard seltzer. - PHOTO COURTESY SHINER BEER
  • Photo Courtesy Shiner Beer
  • Shiner Beer has released a new Juicy Dill Pickle Straight Shooter hard seltzer.
San Antonio pickle lovers now have way to add some salty twang to their alcohol consumption. Shiner Beer has released a new hard seltzer called Juicy Dill Pickle Straight Shooter.

click to enlarge Shiner Beer has released a new Juicy Dill Pickle Straight Shooter hard seltzer. - PHOTO COURTESY SHINER BEER
  • Photo Courtesy Shiner Beer
  • Shiner Beer has released a new Juicy Dill Pickle Straight Shooter hard seltzer.
According to tasting notes, the new, limited edition seltzer is made with real pickles from Shiner brewmaster Jimmy Mauric’s family recipe, boasting a blend of sweet and sour dill pickle with notes of dill, coriander and spice.



As if the idea of a savory, pickle-flavored seltzer wasn’t weird enough, the company also added an interactive angle featuring an animated pickle. Each can of the special-edition seltzer features a QR code to lead folks to a website where they can ask an animated pickle character “their burning questions.”

The pickle-powered, 4.5% ABV fizz fest is in local grocery, convenience and liquor stores now, available in six packs of 12-ounce slim cans.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. South Texas chef Larry Delgado reigns supreme on Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay Read More

  2. Two San Antonio barbecue spots make Texas Monthly’s '50 Best BBQ Joints' list Read More

  3. Downtown San Antonio's Willa Eatery has permanently closed Read More

  4. Birria tacos aren’t just having a San Antonio moment, they're in the world's top 5 food trends Read More

  5. San Antonio’s Ocho at Hotel Havana to hold Día de Los Muertos dinner Nov. 2 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 6, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation