Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

December 21, 2021 Cannabis » Cannabis News

Email
Print
Share

Texas Supreme Court agrees to hear case on the legality of smokeable hemp in the state 

By
click to enlarge Smokeable hemp, including flowers like these, are legal to sell in Texas under a new court ruling — just not legal to process here. - UNSPLASH / CANVASTSUPPLYCO
  • UnSplash / canvastsupplyco
  • Smokeable hemp, including flowers like these, are legal to sell in Texas under a new court ruling — just not legal to process here.
The fight over the legality of smokeable hemp in Texas is headed to the state's highest court.

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a request by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to overturn an appeals court ruling declaring the state's ban on the sale of smokeable hemp products unconstitutional, legal website Law360 reports. The Supreme Court requested additional information in advance of a March 2022 hearing.



That hearing will be the latest legal battle between Department of State Health Services, which issued a ban on the products in summer of 2020, and four Texas-based hemp marketers who argue the agency had no authority to do so.

The DSHS's order was partially overturned in August 2021 when the three-judge Third District Court of Appeals said the agency can't stop smokeable hemp from being sold in the state. However, the panel ruled that Texas is legally able to block those products from being manufactured here.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appealed that ruling to the state's high court earlier this month.

Citing research from analytics giant Nielsen IQ, online trade publication Hemp Industry Daily reported earlier this year that the U.S. smokable hemp market is likely to reach $300 million to $400 million by 2025.

Stay on top of cannabis news and views. Sign up for our Weed Wire Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Cannabis News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Cannabis News

Most Popular

  1. DEA officials throw support behind White House plan to make it easier to conduct cannabis research Read More

  2. AOC co-sponsors bipartisan bill that would make it easier to expunge non-violent pot offenses Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 15, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation