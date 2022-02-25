Texas Testicle Festival, Twin Sisters Cantina: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week 

click to enlarge Facebook / The Best of Texas Food and Wine Festival

The second annual Texas Testicle Festival will dole out fried family jewels of several different animals.

We're not sure what to make of this, but San Antonio readers went balls out when it came to the's report on the Texas Testicle Festival. That's right, our most-read food story this week centered around a Hill Country event celebrating tasty testes of all kinds: fried, grilled and everything in between.Closely following that was the announcement that East Side bar Twin Sisters Cantina is set to be demolished, and a story on a former strip club suffering major damage in a weekend fire. Locals also wanted to know where they could celebrate National Margarita Day and looked for more deets on the San Antonio Zoo's annual 21-and-up fundraiser.Read on for more.