Texas' top agriculture official says he supports expansion of medical marijuana in the state

A worker at Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation harvests buds from marijuana plants.
During a tour of an Austin marijuana cultivation facility last week, Texas' top agricultural official said he's in favor of expanding the use of medical cannabis in the state.
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller told Austin TV station KXAN
his interest in expanding pot's medical use came after he met with a group of parents whose children rely on it to remedy autism and other conditions.
“I would certainly expand medical marijuana," Miller said. "If it’ll help somebody, I’m for it. Whatever it is. I mean, a toothache, I don’t care. If it’s a cure, if it [alleviates] pain, we should be able to use that."
The Texas Legislature voted in 2019 to expand
the state's limited compassionate use program to include conditions such as autism, ALS, terminal cancer, epilepsy and multiple sclerosis.
This summer, medical marijuana provider Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation opened a temporary dispensary in San Antonio
, becoming the first such facility in the Alamo City.
