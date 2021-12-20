Texas whiskeys star in these warming winter cocktails 

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Photo / Bahnbrëcker Slow River Blend Whiskey
-
Bahnbrëcker Whiskey is New Braunfels-based troubadour Randy Rogers’ first foray into the booze biz.
Winter is the season of warming spices and deep and the rich, complex flavors of cherry, cranberry and pomegranate. Sure, you could get your fix of traditional winter flavors from pie, but we’re going the boozy route.
Whether your idea of a perfect winter evening involves roasting marshmallows over a fire or binging cheesy seasonal rom coms, a cocktail makes the occasion even more special.
These two whiskey-based libations supplied by a pair of Texas distilleries are sure to get you in the holiday spirit.
Bahnbrëcker Whiskey’s Only on the Weekends
Our first holiday tipple features New Braunfels-based troubadour Randy Rogers’ first foray into the booze biz. Rogers’ Bahnbrëcker Slow River Blend whiskey boasts notes of lemon peel and clove, both of which line up perfectly with the season.
Billed as a Hefeweizen-style whiskey, the sauce also boasts caramel and vanilla on the finish. The additions of raspberry and cranberry preserves to this cocktail really dial in the celebratory spirit.
Ingredients:
2 ounces Bahnbrëcker Slow River Blend Whiskey
.75 ounce lemon juice
.75 ounce simple syrup
1 bar spoon raspberry preserves
1 bar spoon cranberry preserves
Lemon wheel and mint sprig for garnish
Method:
Add raspberry and cranberry compote to bottom of rocks glass and add ice. Pour remaining ingredients over the ice and garnish with a lemon wheel and mint sprig.
The Devil Hot Toddy
The hot toddy has been an American staple since at least the early 1800’s, standing the test of time with a simple lineup of booze, water and sugar. Of course, we’re fancying it up a bit with Devils River Distillery’s take on the champion of hot cocktails, The Devil Hot Toddy, which features its bourbon.
Devils River’s take on the spirit eases up on the corn and doubles down on the rye, creating a combination of oak, honey and caramel flavor notes — with just the right bite expected from high-rye bourbons.
It may seem overly simple, but there’s a reason toddies remain popular as winter drinks. Trust us on this.
Ingredients:
1½ ounce Devils River Bourbon
Whiskey
1 Tbsp honey
½ ounce lemon juice
5 ounces hot water
Lemon wedge and cinnamon stick
for garnish
Method:
Boil water in a kettle or saucepan and pour 5 ounces into a mug. Let the water cool for two minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and stir.
