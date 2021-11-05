Texas woman said her 'white skin' would keep her out of jail, but she gets 60 days for Jan. 6 attack 

click to enlarge Twitter / @curbedchicago

Dallas-area real estate agent Jennifer Leigh Ryan said on Twitter that she wouldn't serve time in jail because she had "white skin" and "blonde hair."

A Texas real estate agent who boasted on Twitter that her blonde hair, white skin and good job would allow her to avoid prison for participating in the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection was sentenced to two months behind bars.

While Jennifer Leigh Ryan of the Dallas suburb of Frisco only pleaded guilty to a minor offense, a Washington D.C. judge said during sentencing Thursday that she showed a lack of remorse for storming the Capitol, the Washington Post reports.

Ryan, 50, pleaded guilty in August to a single count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol on Jan. 6, when a pro-Trump mob attacked the building in a bid to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election. Five people died during the incident.

“For better or worse, you’ve become one of the faces of Jan. 6,” U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper told Ryan, according to the Post report. He added that her sentence should reflect that he took the mob's breach as "an assault on our democracy."

Cooper also referenced Ryan's defense of her actions on social media, including a tweet in which she bragged, "Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail."

“You’ve been very upfront that you feel no sense of shame or guilt,” Cooper said, according to the Post. “You suggested antifa was somehow involved. And perhaps most famously, you said that because you had blonde hair and white skin, you wouldn’t be going to jail.”

Ryan is the 10th person charged in the Capitol attack to receive a jail or prison sentence, according to an Associated Press tally. Last month, former San Antonio loan officer Matthew Mazzocco was sentenced to 45 days in prison and 60 months of community service for his alleged role in the insurrection.

To date, more than 650 people have been charged over the incident, the AP reports. Federal authorities are continuing their investigations.

