The 20 best San Antonio bars and restaurants to open so far this year

Opening a restaurant in the post-pandemic world takes serious gumption, given what the foodservice industry has been through. Despite labor and supply shortages, though, plenty of spots began serving delectable eats and drinks to receptive — and hungry — San Antonio crowds this year.



To that end, we gathered together the 20 most exciting food and drink establishments to open their doors since the beginning of the year.