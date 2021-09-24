Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

September 24, 2021

The 20 best San Antonio bars and restaurants to open so far this year 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Opening a restaurant in the post-pandemic world takes serious gumption, given what the foodservice industry has been through. Despite labor and supply shortages, though, plenty of spots began serving delectable eats and drinks to receptive — and hungry — San Antonio crowds this year.

To that end, we gathered together the 20 most exciting food and drink establishments to open their doors since the beginning of the year. 
Tu Asador
8055 West Ave. #125, (210) 530 4595, tuasadortx.com
This Monterrey, Mexico-inspired eatery is now serving up lightly fried, queso fresco-filled enchiladas regias, beef flautas and family-style portions of asada, ribeye and sirloin.
Photo via Instagram / tuasador.satx
Cheba Hut
11911 Alamo Ranch Parkway, (210) 437-4411, chebahut.com
This marijuana-themed sando shop offers a variety of “toasted” subs as well as a munchies menu, replete with dazed-and-confused-worthy bites such as soft pretzel nuggets and sauced meatballs.
Photo via Instagram / chebahut_sanantonio
Mochinut
5222 De Zavala Rd. #328mochinut.com
After a rocky start due to equipment issues, SA’s first Mochinut location is now open and serving its uniquely bubble-shaped rice flour doughnuts in a variety of flavors, including raspberry, coffee, guava, matcha, banana and ube — or mashed purple yam.
Photo via Instagram / mochinut_sa
BB's Tex-Orleans
5423 W. Loop 1604 North, bbstexorleans.com
This Houston-based Cajun eatery opened its first San Antonio location this summer, serving up crawfish boils, po'boys and other Louisiana fare — sometimes delivered with a Tex-Mex twist.
Photo via Instagram / bbstexorleans
Mr. Crabby’s Seafood Kitchen and Bar
14601 I-35, (210) 462-1122, mrcrabbyseafood.com
McAllen-born Mr. Crabby’s Seafood Kitchen and Bar is now doling out shrimp boils, crab legs, lobster and oysters in a variety of preparations in the northeastern suburb of Selma, near IKEA.
Photo via Facebook / Mr.Crabby's Seafood Kitchen and Bar Live Oak by Redhook
Dashi Sichuan Kitchen & Bar
2895 Thousand Oaks Dr., sichuaneats.com
Kristina Zhao, owner of popular Chinese eatery Sichuan House, expanded her culinary footprint this summer with Dashi Sichuan Kitchen & Bar in north central San Antonio.
Photo via Instagram / sichuaneats
Mama's Cafe
2442 Nacogdoches Rd., (210) 826-8303, mamascafesa.com
This SA staple isn’t new, exactly, but after two years of renovations, it sure feels that way. The Texas-sized chicken fried steak and fried mushrooms remain, joined by new items such as a classic patty melt and Crispy Chicken Macha, with Mexican chili oil, nopal, cabbage and queso fresco.
Photo via Instagram / mamascafesa
Amaretti Coffee
1800 Broadway Unit #1131, (210) 481-4141, facebook.com/Amaretti-Coffee-110682201291612
This new coffee spot serves up java with an international twist, boasting a menu chock-full of Indian-inspired drinkables. Armed with recipes for Indian masala chai tea, Indian cold coffee and pastries passed down from his grandmother, founder Nirav Amarnath helms the spot, housed in the space formerly occupied by Brown Coffee.
Photo via Instagram / amaretticoffee
Bar Loretta
320 Beauregard St., (210) 757-3607, barloretta.com
SA foodies can expect “exceptional-yet-approachable” fare from this Southtown spot. The new eatery, housed in the space that was previously home to Madhatter’s Tea House and Cafe, features handmade and vintage details.
Photo by Richard Casteel of Dandelion Gatherings for Bar Loretta
Clutch City Cluckers
14530 Roadrunner Way, (210) 245-0072, clutchcitycluckers.com
Houston-based Clutch City Cluckers began slinging Nashville-inspired hot chicken in SA back in August. The mobile eatery serves up sandwiches, tenders and loaded fries at heat levels ranging from “no spice” to the incendiary “cluck it like it’s HOT.”
Photo via Instagram / clutchcitycluckers
Ambler at Hotel Contessa
306 W Market St, (210) 298-8040, thehotelcontessa.com
This newly renovated spot marries rustic Texas charm with elevated cocktails and eats. The signature cocktails boast interesting ingredients — tea-infused vodka, anyone? — making this hotel bar one that’s not just pretty to look at.
Photo via Instagram / chrisguerreromusic
Fuego Tortilla Grill
5618 UTSA Blvd., (210) 868-6248, fuegotortillagrill.com
College-town favorite Fuego Tortilla Grill has opened its first Alamo City location, selling kitchen-sink tacos such as the Dr Pepper Cowboy, which features smoked brisket, grilled onions, Dr Pepper barbecue sauce, chipotle cream corn and jack cheese.
Photo via Instagram / eatfuego
Verve Pie
313 Schneider Ste. # 121, (210) 451-0160, vervepie.com
This new vegan eatery serves up eight pizza varieties, salads, coconut-based ice cream and signature cocktails to the Cibolo area. The menu is entirely plant-based, and the spot offers a full bar, to boot.
Photo via Instagram / vervepie
Bruno's Dive Bar
1004 S. Alamo St., (210) 225-9801, brunosdive.com
Owners of neighborhood staple The Friendly Spot Steve and Jody Bailey Newman are breathing new life into the space across the street with Bruno's Dive Bar, which offers well drinks, an IPA on tap, games, tunes from the jukebox and a large patio space.
Photo via Instagram / brunosdive
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken
812 S Alamo St., (210) 463-4038, gusfriedchicken.com
Tennessee-based Gus's Fried Chicken is now selling its "world famous” yardbird and classic sides such as baked beans, potato salad, fried okra and macaroni and cheese in a Southtown spot across the street from the original Rosario’s.
Photo via Facebook / Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken San Antonio, TX
Landrace
111 Lexington Ave., (210) 942-6026, landracetx.com
Helmed by five-time James Beard Award finalist and chef-owner of Cured at the Pearl Steve McHugh, Landrace fast became one of the hottest spots for a date night since it opened in February of 2021.
Photo via Instagram / landracetx
Olla Express Cafe
2015 NE Interstate 410 Loop, (210) 763-7303, ollaexpresscafe.com
Olla Express Café is now serving its traditional Mexican café de olla — and other caffeinated wares — at Northeast SA spot Los Patios, the latest food concept to open at the complex.
Photo via Instagram / ollaexpress
The Moon’s Daughters at Thompson San Antonio
115 Lexington Ave, (210) 942-6032, themoonsdaughters.com
This Insta-worthy rooftop bar overlooks the SA skyline from a twenty-story perch. Indulge in its sophisticated cocktails while you snap a new selfie.
Photo via Instagram / themoonsdaughters
Stout's Signature
227 4th St., Suites 101-103, (210) 740-0406, stoutssignature.com
An offshoot of Stout's Fredericksburg location, this Tobin Center-adjacent dining spot serves up international cuisine — including pizzas, salads and entrees such as linguine with its signature meatballs and marinara sauce — with upscale vibes.
Photo via Instagram / stoutssignature
Tia's Taco Hut
1203 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 248-9533 tiastacohuttx
This Alamo City-based chain is now slinging tacos, tortas and burritos from a long-vacant building at the corner of Brooklyn Avenue and North St. Mary’s Street.
Photo via Instagram / tias.tacohut
