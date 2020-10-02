No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 02, 2020

The 20 most popular songs on Spotify in San Antonio that aren't trending anywhere else 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Thanks to its ability to collect data on users around the globe, Spotify has a handle on precisely what music is popular in individual cities around the globe — and what songs aren't getting listened to anywhere else.

Recognizing the novelty of that info, the streaming service created an interactive map to let users drill down into ranked playlists that are unique to nearly 1,000 cities globally. It did so by comparing data on each city's most popular songs against how many plays those songs received elsewhere in the world.

San Antonio is one of the cities in Spotify's mapping project, so we rounded up its 20 top plays that are unique to our city.

What you'll find is a grab bag of tunes ranging from a hard rock classic from the days of KISS-FM's Joe Anthony to indie hip-hop to Christian praise music. And did we mention Tejano? Lots and lots of Tejano, both from genre pioneers like Little Joe to more recent sensations including Elida Reyna.

Flip through and see if your own playlist contributed to this puro San Antonio top 20. 
Courtesy Photo / Arhoolie Records
20. Little Joe Y La Familia "Las Nubes"
Courtesy Photo / Sony Discos
19. Bob Gallarza, Ram Herrera "I've Got a Neverending Love"
Courtesy Photo / Rich and Peso Peso
18. RICH and Peso Peso "Ese Talk"
Courtesy Photo / CBC Worship
17. CBC Worship, Phil Vega "Your Way Is Better Live"
Courtesy Photo / EMI Latin
16. La Tropa F "Lágrimas"
Courtesy Photo / Sony Latin
15. Jay Perez "Son Tus Miradas"
Courtesy Photo / Sony Music Latin
14. Little Joe "Borrachera"
Courtesy Photo / Tejas Records
13. Elida Reyna "Duele"
Courtesy Photo / Capitol Latin
12. La Fiebre "Borracho De Besos"
Courtesy Photo / Capitol Latin
11. Latin Breed "Que Chulos Ohos"
Capitol Latin
10. Gary Hobbs "Las Miradas"
Courtesy Photo / Sony Music Latin
9. Eddie Gonzalez "Por Que"
Courtesy Photo / Martzcom Music, LLC / Freddie Records
8. Elida Reyna Y Avante "Duele"
Courtesy Photo / Capitol Latin
7. David Lee Garza "Que Tristeza"
Courtesy Photo / Capitol Latin
6. Ram Herrera "Entre Cantina Y Cantina
Courtesy Photo / Nless Entertainment
5. Mud Brudda Bo with Dee Mula "Ball"
Courtesy Photo / Rock Candy Records
4. Legs Diamond "Woman"
Courtesy Photo / Juanstunes
3. Juan "Sandbar"
Courtesy Photo / Murda Creek Music
2. Izzy 93 "Blue Bonnets"
Courtesy Photo / Karma5Hunnit Music
1. Karma5Hunnit "Change"
Courtesy Photo / Arhoolie Records
20. Little Joe Y La Familia "Las Nubes"
Tags: Little Joe Y La Familia, Bob Gallarza, Ram Herrera, RICH, pesopeso, Cbc Worship, Phil Vega, La Tropa F, Jay Perez, Elida Reyna, La Fiebre, Latin Breed, Gary Hobbs, Eddie Gonzalez, Elida Reyna Y Avante, David Lee Garza, Mud Brudda Bo, Dee Mula, Legs Diamond, Juan, Izzy 93, Karma5Hunnit, Spotify, San Antonio, Most popular songs, favorite songs

