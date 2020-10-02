The 20 most popular songs on Spotify in San Antonio that aren't trending anywhere else 

October 02, 2020
By San Antonio Current Staff
Thanks to its ability to collect data on users around the globe, Spotify has a handle on precisely what music is popular in individual cities around the globe — and what songs aren't getting listened to anywhere else.
Recognizing the novelty of that info, the streaming service created an interactive map
to let users drill down into ranked playlists that are unique to nearly 1,000 cities globally. It did so by comparing data on each city's most popular songs against how many plays those songs received elsewhere in the world.
San Antonio is one of the cities in Spotify's mapping project, so we rounded up its 20 top plays that are unique to our city.
What you'll find is a grab bag of tunes ranging from a hard rock classic from the days of KISS-FM's Joe Anthony to indie hip-hop to Christian praise music. And did we mention Tejano? Lots and lots of Tejano, both from genre pioneers like Little Joe to more recent sensations including Elida Reyna.
Flip through and see if your own playlist contributed to this puro San Antonio top 20.
20. Little Joe Y La Familia "Las Nubes"
20. Little Joe Y La Familia "Las Nubes"
Courtesy Photo / Sony Discos
19. Bob Gallarza, Ram Herrera "I've Got a Neverending Love"
18. RICH and Peso Peso "Ese Talk"
18. RICH and Peso Peso "Ese Talk"
Courtesy Photo / CBC Worship
17. CBC Worship, Phil Vega "Your Way Is Better Live"
16. La Tropa F "Lágrimas"
16. La Tropa F "Lágrimas"
15. Jay Perez "Son Tus Miradas"
15. Jay Perez "Son Tus Miradas"
14. Little Joe "Borrachera"
14. Little Joe "Borrachera"
13. Elida Reyna "Duele"
13. Elida Reyna "Duele"
12. La Fiebre "Borracho De Besos"
12. La Fiebre "Borracho De Besos"
11. Latin Breed "Que Chulos Ohos"
11. Latin Breed "Que Chulos Ohos"
Capitol Latin
10. Gary Hobbs "Las Miradas"
9. Eddie Gonzalez "Por Que"
9. Eddie Gonzalez "Por Que"
8. Elida Reyna Y Avante "Duele"
8. Elida Reyna Y Avante "Duele"
7. David Lee Garza "Que Tristeza"
7. David Lee Garza "Que Tristeza"
6. Ram Herrera "Entre Cantina Y Cantina
6. Ram Herrera "Entre Cantina Y Cantina
5. Mud Brudda Bo with Dee Mula "Ball"
5. Mud Brudda Bo with Dee Mula "Ball"
4. Legs Diamond "Woman"
4. Legs Diamond "Woman"
3. Juan "Sandbar"
3. Juan "Sandbar"
2. Izzy 93 "Blue Bonnets"
2. Izzy 93 "Blue Bonnets"
1. Karma5Hunnit "Change"
1. Karma5Hunnit "Change"
San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio Current Staff
