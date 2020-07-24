SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

July 24, 2020

The 24 Most Over-the-Top Bathrooms in San Antonio Houses for Sale 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Some home buyers love extravagance. They'll pay top dollar to get it, and they expect to see it in every room — even the place we go to wash up.

From a soaking sanctuary outfitted with a chandelier and stained glass windows to a tub situated next to a fireplace to a high-ceilinged washroom that looks like part of an ancient temple, these bathrooms in homes on the market in San Antonio are flashy and flamboyant. Some might even say gaudy and garish.

We'll let you take the tour and decide whether this is money well spent or, ahem, cash flushed down the commode.

All photos courtesy of Realtor.com. 
21526 Privada Avila
$3,995,000
This ultramodern second-floor bathroom features a wall of windows with a spectacular view.
30760 Elise Ann
$530,000
The current homeowners loved this vintage-style wallpaper so much that they even put it on the tub.
8619 Terra Dl
$1,099,000
This upper-story bathroom has a vanity with a view — quite literally.
11302 Whisper Willow St
$319,700
Bathroom schmathroom. This house has a straight up sauna.
602 Exeter Rd
$1,350,000
Privacy? We don’t know her. A massive window in the shower means that you can enjoy the sunlight while you suds, but might accidentally show your birthday suit to anyone out in the yard.
41 Vineyard Dr
$3,100,000
This massive bathroom with a columned tub as its centerpiece is where Spurs’ Coach Pop may have performed his daily ablutions.
20010 Terra Cyn
$1,599,936
This bathroom seems fairly basic until you notice that the jacuzzi tub has an odd feature: a crystal clear window!
6 Morning Grn
$880,000
This pastel pink bathroom would be right at home in an ‘80s flick.
6118 Sierra Avila
$1,959,900
Whether you’re in the shower, tub or even on the toilet, you can soak in the view from one of this bathroom’s many windows.
9223 Cipriani Way
$525,000
A fireplace in the bathroom can be the perfect final touch to a cozy bath and a glass of wine.
1714 Greystone Rdg
$2,850,000
The three vanities in this bathroom means there’s plenty of room to share, which is good because the wall-mounted TV by the tub is certain to encourage lengthy baths. Oh, and don‘t think we missed that sky-high ceiling.
155 Silent Spg, Boerne, TX
$1,350,000
A cobblestone tub with a wraparound shower add panache to this mission-style home.
67 Three Lakes Dr
$849,000
While it’s usually the full bathroom that’s particularly eye-popping, this mirrored-tile half bathroom has us shook.
12 Esquire
$1,799,000
Cottage-style stonework, dark-stained wood and a crackling fireplace give this bathroom a renaissance faire vibe.
527 Berwick Town, Shavano Park, TX
$1,299,000
Forget tile: this bathroom’s walls and floor are bedecked in white marble.
15 Queens Hl
$1,290,000
This Spanish-style home features a fireplace near the tub, walk-in shower, a sink with a stone bowl and windows with iron scrollwork.
123 Hiler Rd
$795,000
This black and white bathroom has ‘50s diner vibes.
314 W Hollywood Ave
$695,000
The stained glass windows and candle-shaped sconces give this bathroom a fairytale cottage feel.
535 Elizabeth Rd, Terrell Hills, TX
$1,999,000
The subdued color palette of this bathroom belies its extravagance. Upon closer inspection, multiple styles of tile and marble come together in maximalist splendor.
10112 Carter Cyn
$1,600,000
This slick, modern bathroom with artsy lighting and stylish paneling has all the right angles.
108 Regents Park
$1,390,000
This spacious black and white bathroom is the epitome of minimalist modernism.
23107 Casey Cyn
$1,079,000
A massive walk-in shower with a sleek tub behind a rustic wall highlight this cozy bathroom.
19910 Terra Cyn
$1,299,000
This Mediterranean-style bathroom features a conjoined tub and shower.
203 Elizabeth Rd
$1,275,000
With its simple, modern look and design, you’d swear this bathroom came out of a magazine.
21881 Cielo Vis
$5,995,000
This bathtub may be walled in, but between the elegant artwork and fireplace the feel is more cozy than claustrophobic.
