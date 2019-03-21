The 25 Best Bars in San Antonio, According to Yelp
By San Antonio Current Staff
Here are the top (translation: highest-rated) places to grab a drink and get boozy in the San Antonio area according to Yelp users. Do what you will with this information.
25. Drink Texas
200 Navarro St, (210) 224-1031, drinktexas.com
“This bar has a great atmosphere to it. The music was good, & the bartenders were sweet & attentive. I highly recommend visiting drink Texas for your thirst quenching needs!! S/O to Carmen & Naissa for making our experience great” – Analisa P.
Photo via Instagram / mikeraute
24. 502 Bar
502 Embassy Oaks, (210) 257-8125, 502bar.com
“We really enjoy going here. They have a rotating selection of "off the beaten path" draft beers. 502 lets you sample different beers, and are friendly and attentive. Fun place to go and convenient location.” – Robert K.
Photo via Instagram / 502bar
23. Havana Bar
1015 Navarro St, (210) 222-2008, havanasanantonio.com
“This is a spot where you must see for yourself. What a great atmosphere. The drinks were reasonably priced, service was great. The staff was very kind and welcoming. Need I say more? Must see, nice, dark, cozy location” – Anthony M.
Photo via Instagram / stevenvsqz
22. Thirsty Aztec
200 River Walk St, (210) 580-4844, thirstyaztec.com
“Loved the drinks there and love music! Great location and ambience! You want to make this your place to go any night of the week. The bartenders are friendly and will help you with drink selection.” – Dunn W.
Photo via Instagram / thirsty_aztec
21. Downstairs at the Esquire Tavern
155 E Commerce St, (210) 222-2521, esquiretavern-sa.com
“This is one of the coolest bar/restaurants I have ever seen. It's dark and romantic with amazing food and a delicious wine menu. The servers are very relaxed and never rush you to order. It’s wonderful for drinks and small bites after a long day at work.” – Theresa F.
Photo via Instagram / downstairsatesquire
20. George’s Keep
17803 La Cantera Terrace Suite #1200, (210) 310-3733, georgeskeep.com
“Honestly, you'll find some of the best drinks in town here. They have great bartenders that make amazing drinks. It's a busy Thursday night and they still find time to make a complicated, time consuming cocktail cause, you know, they appreciate their craft and making damn good drinks. Thank you for your delicious drinks, excellent service, and love of cocktail making.” – Sandra M.
Photo via Instagram / georgeskeep
19. The Base Line
1139 Harry Wurzbach Road, (210) 930-6612, thebaselinebar.com
“This bar is a refreshment from the normal sports bars! The overall atmosphere is inviting and the piano player that night made it even more special. We didn't stay long even though I wish we would've. They had a great selection of drinks and there was plenty to look at. If you're looking for a different type of bar to try out, go here!” – Kristina B.
Photo via Yelp / The Base Line
18. Menger Bar
204 Alamo Pl, (210) 223-4361, mengerhotel.com
“We loved this bar! The history is absolutely amazing! The wooden details, pictures, and bullet holes in [the] walls just make it more of an adventure. The drinks were the very best! I recommend the margaritas! The food was great as well!” – Suzanne S.
Photo via Instagram / jillwaterston
17. The Local Bar
600 N Presa St, (210) 267-9885, thelocalbarsa.com
“Such a great bar. Inexpensive but good drinks (a rarity for a downtown bar), super friendly staff, and a great location- slightly off the beaten path. You can't beat this place. The name says 'local,' and you truly do feel like a local when you come here.” – Michael Z.
Photo via Instagram / normagarzardz
16. Fat Racks
11807 West Ave, (210) 616-2144, fatrackssportsbar.com
“My favorite place to go. Amazing pool tables to play on and friendly staff with delicious food. I'm surprised this place isn't full of people everyday, the drink specials and happy hour here are unbeatable. Fun atmosphere, lots of TVs, Dart Boards, and great music.” – Jazmyne B.
Photo via Yelp / Jennifer Y.
15. Charlie Brown’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill
11888 Starcrest Dr Ste 101, (210) 496-7092, charlie-browns.com
“This is the best neighborhood bar in San Antonio, by far. The food is incredible, and the staff friendly. The crowd is mostly regulars, however, all guests are treated like they are family. Make sure you try the wings!” – Thomas K.
Photo via Yelp / Joey P.
14. Still Golden
1900 Broadway St, (210) 616-2212, stillgoldensa.com
“Patio, Arcade, Photo booth and great cocktails all in one bar! Still Golden has created a great place for the weekends and has an awesome atmosphere. The drinks are delicious and the bartenders are friendly. It can get busy but they seem to keep up pretty well.” – Alexandra M.
Photo by thewanderingbearded
via Instagram / stillgoldensocialhouse
13. The Hoppy Monk
1010 N Loop 1604 E, (210) 545-3330, thehoppymonk.com/sanantonio
“Great beer selection and excellent gourmet food! I've never had an egg taste so good on a sandwich before and I learned that aioli is just a fancy word for delicious mayonnaise! This is definitely a place for beer taste on a champagne budget.” – Marc C.
Photo via Instagram / thehoppymonk_sa
12. Burleson Yard Beer Garden
430 Austin St, (210) 354-3001, facebook.com/BurlesonYard
“Definitely my favorite spot to go to for a Sunday funday! The ambiance is relaxing and fun at the same time. The dj plays great songs to set you in the dancing mood and it is also kid friendly with some outdoor games. This is also the place to go if you're wanting to drink a tasty chamoy margarita.” – Sofia M.
Photo via Instagram / burlesonyardbeergarden
11. The Corner Growler Center
8839 Culebra Road #101, (210) 267-5479, thecornersa.com
“Of all the growler places in town, I would have to say that this one is my favorite. They always have a solid selection (about 30 or so, with a revolving roster), with a majority of the beers from local breweries, and the bartenders are knowledgeable and friendly.” – J. R. F.
Photo via Instagram / jonathan_riebs
10. The Pigpen
106 Pershing Ave, (210) 267-9136, thepigpensa.com
“Pigpen is an absolute blast. Live music, phenomenal food, and rockin' drinks ... this is where you want so spend an evening in the neighbourhood. If it's nice out, belly up to the bar and order some brisket tacos, a frozen mule, and watch whatever's on the TV. If there's music inside, pop on your favourite tie-dye shirt and jam out.” – Trey E.
Photo via Instagram / the_pigpen_bar
9. The Esquire Tavern
155 E Commerce St, (210) 222-2521, esquiretavern-sa.com
“I never leave disappointed! It doesn't matter whether I am doing a solo jaunt after work, hanging out with my besties, on a date, or treating my out-of-towners to a treat, this is my go-to place downtown. Its on the river, has a few outdoor tables, a great bartop with friendly 'tenders, fantastic food and great cocktails. My personal favorite is the Texecutioner.” – Lorrie W.
Photo via Instagram / esquiretavernsa
8. Brooklynite
Currently closed and moving locations – close to the Pearl, (210) 444-0707, thebrooklynitesa.com
“This is a Michelin Star Bar in my opinion. Carefully curated spirits with an engaging staff and one of a kind atmosphere. Anytime I roll into San Antonio this is a must visit... it's close to downtown but off the beaten path. The beats are funky and you might trip on the mounted animal heads ornate wall paper tin roof tiles or wide variety of bitters yet this place makes life nice.” – Jay O.
Photo via Instagram / brooklynite_sa
7. The Bang Bang Bar
119 El Mio Dr, (210) 320-1187, thebangbangbartx.com
“Looking for a retro dive bar? This is your spot! The decor is fantastic and the drinks are cheap. What else do you need in a bar!? Did I mention there is free candy on the tables? That's the selling point for me!!” – Tanya L.
Photo via Instagram / michaelizabethz
6. Bar du Mon Ami
4901 Broadway St, (210) 740-9229, bardumonami.com
“This casual, laid-back neighborhood bar is perfect for a cozy evening of drinks and conversation with friends. The dimly lit space is inviting, intimate, and the low hum of electronica in the background relaxes you while the perfectly crafted cocktails ease you out of the hustle of the day. Cheers!” – Heather M.
Photo via Instagram / mollg
5. Luna
6740 San Pedro Ave, lunalive.com
“Deep red tuck & roll upholstery, low lights, classy neon and live music that is "jazz, blues, and anything that grooves," makes Luna a great spot for a post-dinner drink on that special date or a night out for when you're feeling the need for some grown up time. Generally no food, although they sometimes have some bar food available. Great drinks and service.” – Lucy F.
Photo via Instagram / carlalaceyhulcy
4. Bar 1919
1420 S Alamo St, (210) 227-1420, facebook.com/1919SA
“This place is one of my favorite places in town, truly a unique refined experience. My tip is to come during happy hour you'll experience some amazing cocktails at fantastic prices. The atmosphere lends itself to a trip back in time, the speak easy vibe is unique, private, relaxing. Don't be afraid to ask questions the bartenders are very knowledgeable and willing to share.” – Sandy R.
Photo by amlilleberg
via Instagram / 1919satx
3. SoHo Wine & Martini Bar
214 W Crockett St, (210) 444-1000, facebook.com/sohowineandmartinibar
“Love the ambiance, as you walk in you feel like you were transported back in time and ended up in a speakeasy. I couldn't decide what to order, so the bartender asked about my flavor profiles and he made a recommendation that nailed what I was looking for. There is also a live band that performs later in the evening, if you want to chill and have a good time with friends this is a place to go hangout.” – Evelyn D.
Photo via Instagram / _danielleon_
2. The Modernist
516 E Grayson St, (210) 446-8699, facebook.com/themodernistsa
“Totally cool speakeasy that you'd never know existed. The two owners behind the bar poured food drinks (no menu!) that were also very reasonably priced. It's a house that has the vibe of drinking in a friend's living room with no lights on— but that's pretty f**king cool!!!” – Aaron G.
Photo via Instagram / themodernistsa
1. Boozy’s Creamery & Craft
Currently closed and moving to 711 South St. Mary’s, (210) 919-3553, facebook.com/boozyscreameryandcraft
“This place is the bomb! Both family friendly ice creams and boozy ice creams, and of course you can add alcohol to anything. I highly recommend picking a flavor or two, a liquor, and having them make a milkshake out of it!” – Katelyn K.
Photo via Instagram / boozyscreamery
