The 25 best bars in San Antonio, according to Yelp 

This Southside gem blends craft beers, funky cocktails with a kitschy Mexican wrestler theme that gels with neighbors young and old. From Luchador masks hanging over the bar, to luchador paintings, posters and artwork on the walls, you’ll want to admire every single detail on your way to the restroom. With magenta-colored walls and spacious stalls, the women’s restroom is one you won’t have a problem using. There’s a long mirror to make sure your outfit is on point and mirrors at each sink that are bordered with tiles of different cartoon-wrestlers. What makes this restroom even better, is a basket full of feminine products available gratis for those pesky emergencies. The men’s restroom is smaller but has the same wrestler-lined tile and a clean stall with a “El Demonio Azul” wrestler poster watching your six.Photo via Instagram / luchadorbarsa