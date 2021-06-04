The 25 best bars in San Antonio, according to Yelp 

With more than 50% of San Antonio's population now fully vaccinated, it's little surprise folks are looking to hit the town for a much-needed night out.
If you haven't done that in a while and just aren't sure what watering holes to hit first as you celebrate, we rounded up San Antonio's top — translation: highest-rated — places to grab a drink and get boozy, according to Yelp users.
Do what you will with this information, but by all means imbibe safely.
25. 502 Bar 502 Embassy Oaks, (210) 257-8125, 502bar.com
“If you're a fan of live music this is the bar for you! I came in for the first time to see a friend's band play and immediately dug the vibe of this place. It's just a really chill place for locals (you'll find NO tourists here).... almost hole in the wallish.” - Brandy G.
Photo via Instagram / 502bar
24. Aquaduck Beer Garden 9214 Espada Rd., (210) 600-3280, theaquaduck.com
“This is an excellent place to come and enjoy your beer on a green landscape yard. The owners do an excellent job supplying large shop fans and cooling fans all around the yard keeping you cool during the hot summer nights.” - Brianna P.
Photo via Instagram /
theaquaducksa
23. Menger Bar
204 Alamo Pl, (210) 223-4361, mengerhotel.com
“We loved this bar! The history is absolutely amazing! The wooden details, pictures, and bullet holes in [the] walls just make it more of an adventure. The drinks were the very best! I recommend the margaritas! The food was great as well!” – Suzanne S.
Photo via Instagram / jillwaterston
22. Charlie Brown’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill
11888 Starcrest Dr Ste 101, (210) 496-7092, charlie-browns.com
“This is the best neighborhood bar in San Antonio, by far. The food is incredible, and the staff friendly. The crowd is mostly regulars, however, all guests are treated like they are family. Make sure you try the wings!” – Thomas K.
Photo via Yelp / Joey P.
21. Downstairs at the Esquire Tavern
155 E Commerce St, (210) 222-2521, esquiretavern-sa.com
“This is one of the coolest bar/restaurants I have ever seen. It's dark and romantic with amazing food and a delicious wine menu. The servers are very relaxed and never rush you to order. It’s wonderful for drinks and small bites after a long day at work.” – Theresa F.
Photo via Instagram / downstairsatesquire
20. Boxcar Bar 125 Lamar Suite 103, (210) 265-3860, facebook.com/boxcarbarsa
“Came in here last Sunday and the service drinks and vibe were all great. Our bartenders were so wonderful! Left super safe pandemic-wise! Cheers!” - Shannon V.
Photo via Instagram / boxcarbarsa
19. McFinnegan's Pub 7210 Blanco Rd, (210) 314-4194, facebook.com/McFinnigans
“Mcfinnigan’s has been my fav bar since I've moved to San Antonio!!! Red & Lena have always taken care of me. & Victor has been the best bar back since I've been here, I can't wait until he's bartending. Best music taste here.” - Monique I.
Photo via Facebook / McFinnigan's Pub
18. El Luchador622 Roosevelt Ave., (210) 272-0016, facebook.com/luchadorbarsa.
This Southside gem blends craft beers, funky cocktails with a kitschy Mexican wrestler theme that gels with neighbors young and old. From Luchador masks hanging over the bar, to luchador paintings, posters and artwork on the walls, you’ll want to admire every single detail on your way to the restroom. With magenta-colored walls and spacious stalls, the women’s restroom is one you won’t have a problem using. There’s a long mirror to make sure your outfit is on point and mirrors at each sink that are bordered with tiles of different cartoon-wrestlers. What makes this restroom even better, is a basket full of feminine products available gratis for those pesky emergencies. The men’s restroom is smaller but has the same wrestler-lined tile and a clean stall with a “El Demonio Azul” wrestler poster watching your six.
Photo via Instagram / luchadorbarsa
17. Thirsty Aztec
200 River Walk St, (210) 580-4844, thirstyaztec.com
“Loved the drinks there and love music! Great location and ambience! You want to make this your place to go any night of the week. The bartenders are friendly and will help you with drink selection.” – Dunn W.
Photo via Instagram / thirsty_aztec
16. Zombies 4202 Thousand Oaks Dr,(210) 281-8306, www.zombiesliveinsa.com
“One of my fav bars in San Antonio. The staff are gems, the atmosphere is just the right amount of weird, and the karaoke sucks but in the best way. Get an antidote jello syringe shot while you're there.” - Tia H.
Photo via Instagram / zombiesbar
15. George’s Keep
17803 La Cantera Terrace Suite #1200, (210) 310-3733, georgeskeep.com
“Honestly, you'll find some of the best drinks in town here. They have great bartenders that make amazing drinks. It's a busy Thursday night and they still find time to make a complicated, time consuming cocktail cause, you know, they appreciate their craft and making damn good drinks. Thank you for your delicious drinks, excellent service, and love of cocktail making.” – Sandra M.
Photo via Instagram / georgeskeep
14. The Local Bar
600 N Presa St, (210) 267-9885, thelocalbarsa.com
“Such a great bar. Inexpensive but good drinks (a rarity for a downtown bar), super friendly staff, and a great location- slightly off the beaten path. You can't beat this place. The name says 'local,' and you truly do feel like a local when you come here.” – Michael Z.
Photo via Instagram / normagarzardz
13. My Friend's Backyard 442 W Hildebrand Ave, (210) 573-5227, facebook.com/myfriendsbackyardbar/
“I love this place!! So relaxing if you need it but rowdy as well... The drinks are great. The owner is very nice and welcoming. Honestly very welcoming atmosphere. I totally recommend this place. I will definitely be returning to this bar!!!!” - Carlen F.
Photo via Facebook / My Friends Backyard Bar
12. The Green Lantern 20626 Stone Oak Pkwy #101, (210) 497-3722, greenlantern.bar/
“Excellent service, great bartenders and the drinks are perfect! They make the best whiskey sour in town!!” - Vanessa B.
Photo via Instagram / thegreenlanternsa
11. The Hoppy Monk 1010 N Loop 1604 E, (210) 545-3330, thehoppymonk.com/sanantonio
“Great beer selection and excellent gourmet food! I've never had an egg taste so good on a sandwich before and I learned that aioli is just a fancy word for delicious mayonnaise! This is definitely a place for beer taste on a champagne budget.” – Marc C.
Photo via Instagram / thehoppymonk_sa
10. RD Speakeasy 8400 N New Braunfels Ave, (210) 824-0116, facebook.com/rdspeakeasy
“This place is amazing! The atmosphere is enchanting and romantic, the drinks are so good and made with precision (best sazerac in San Antonio) and the charcuterie board is a perfect snack for the drinks. I will be returning to this spot for sure!” - Dora K.
Photo via Instagram / atanotherangle
9. The Base Line
1139 Harry Wurzbach Road, (210) 930-6612, thebaselinebar.com
“This bar is a refreshment from the normal sports bars! The overall atmosphere is inviting and the piano player that night made it even more special. We didn't stay long even though I wish we would've. They had a great selection of drinks and there was plenty to look at. If you're looking for a different type of bar to try out, go here!” – Kristina B.
Photo via Yelp / The Base Line
8. The Bang Bang Bar
119 El Mio Dr, (210) 320-1187, thebangbangbartx.com
“Looking for a retro dive bar? This is your spot! The decor is fantastic and the drinks are cheap. What else do you need in a bar!? Did I mention there is free candy on the tables? That's the selling point for me!!” – Tanya L.
Photo via Instagram / thebangbangbar
7. The Esquire Tavern
155 E Commerce St, (210) 222-2521, esquiretavern-sa.com
“I never leave disappointed! It doesn't matter whether I am doing a solo jaunt after work, hanging out with my besties, on a date, or treating my out-of-towners to a treat, this is my go-to place downtown. Its on the river, has a few outdoor tables, a great bartop with friendly 'tenders, fantastic food and great cocktails. My personal favorite is the Texecutioner.” – Lorrie W.
Photo via Instagram / esquiretavernsa
6. Bar du Mon Ami
4901 Broadway St, (210) 740-9229, bardumonami.com
“This casual, laid-back neighborhood bar is perfect for a cozy evening of drinks and conversation with friends. The dimly lit space is inviting, intimate, and the low hum of electronica in the background relaxes you while the perfectly crafted cocktails ease you out of the hustle of the day. Cheers!” – Heather M.
Photo via Instagram / foodsoulovely
5. Jet Setter 229 E Houston St #10, (210) 272-0457, jet-settersa.com/
“What a great bar! The atmosphere was just what we were looking for as well as a break from the Riverwalk but still close by the hotel. I had the bananas foster and it is no lie the [best] cocktail I've ever had! If you are a cognac fan but need some sweetness this is your cocktail. I will be back for sure! - Shana S.
Photo via Instagram / jet_setter_sa
4. Bar 1919
1420 S Alamo St, (210) 227-1420, facebook.com/1919SA
“This place is one of my favorite places in town, truly a unique refined experience. My tip is to come during happy hour you'll experience some amazing cocktails at fantastic prices. The atmosphere lends itself to a trip back in time, the speak easy vibe is unique, private, relaxing. Don't be afraid to ask questions the bartenders are very knowledgeable and willing to share.” – Sandy R.
Photo by amlilleberg via Instagram / 1919satx
3. SoHo Wine & Martini Bar
214 W Crockett St, (210) 444-1000, facebook.com/sohowineandmartinibar
“Love the ambiance, as you walk in you feel like you were transported back in time and ended up in a speakeasy. I couldn't decide what to order, so the bartender asked about my flavor profiles and he made a recommendation that nailed what I was looking for. There is also a live band that performs later in the evening, if you want to chill and have a good time with friends this is a place to go hangout.” – Evelyn D.
Photo via Instagram / sohococktailbar
2. Cosmic Mayhem Blacklight Mini Golf and Bar 903 E Bitters Rd Ste 310, (210) 437-1072, cosmicmayhem.com/
“Went on a date with husband and thought we'd try something out we haven't done in years. The course is completely backlit and the art on the top walls was terrific. This place comes with a full bar with pool tables and darts, a mostly free arcade with classics like Tetris and donkey Kong, as well as a few carnival style games. This was one of the best dates we've had in a long time!” - Melissa H.
Photo via Instagram / cosmic_mayhemsa
1. The Modernist
516 E Grayson St, (210) 446-8699, facebook.com/themodernistsa
“Totally cool speakeasy that you'd never know existed. The two owners behind the bar poured food drinks (no menu!) that were also very reasonably priced. It's a house that has the vibe of drinking in a friend's living room with no lights on— but that's pretty f**king cool!!!” – Aaron G.
Photo via Instagram / themodernistsa
