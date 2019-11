Spread across 343 acres, Brackenridge Park remains an undisturbed space for those who don’t want to run away to the Hill Country to take in nature. It’s truly the best of both worlds here since the sprawling park has plenty of room to enjoy the scenery (especially at the Botanical Garden — yes, it’s technically part of the larger park — and Japanese Tea Garden), get active with sports, explore the zoo and simply have a good time. You can literally spend the whole day here and not even take it all in — it’s worth plenty of visits honestly.Photo via Instagram / natureinsite