Open solely for dinner, you can expect Periphery to be the type of joint that put a lot of effort into its dishes. Be thankful for that, as the Monte Vista eatery has the feel of a neighborhood hangout as well as the flavors of a high-brow kitchen that whips up Southern-inspired fare with an Italian twist and “hints of smoke.” Just taste it for yourself and prepare to be wowed.Photo via Instagram / treat_yoself_