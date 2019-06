This strip mall joint may be a humble eatery, but it’s also known for serving up some of the best Chinese food in the city. Sichuan tapas, hot pots and dishes like pork belly and Kung Pao shrimp await you at this hole-in-the-wall gem. Take a few pals, order one of everything and load up on Sichuan cuisine. Splitting the bill will be easy, the leftovers not so much.Photo via Instagram / timdisaster