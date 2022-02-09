The Amazing Acro-Cats return to San Antonio's Josephine Theatre for Valentine's weekend shows 

click to enlarge Katie Day

The Acro-Cats were recently featured in a Netflix docuseries.

As seen in episode two of the 2021 Netflix series Cat People, The Amazing Acro-Cats are returning to San Antonio’s Josephine Theatre on Valentine’s Day weekend.This two-hour performance features cats doing a variety of impressive tricks such as jumping through hoops and riding on skateboards. And if that’s not enough of a howl, the show ends with a performance of the all-cat band Tuna and the Rock Cats —with support from a friendly chicken.The cat band recently added some new feline members, with Ahi on woodblocks and Albacore on cowbell, Roux on trumpet and Oz on saxophone.Show founder and cat wrangler Samantha Martin has been training and showing her Acro-Cat troupe since 2005, getting new recruits from her rescue and fostering operation Rock Cats Rescue.If you’re looking for a last-minute way to show a loved one how purrfect they are this Valentine’s Day, the Amazing Acro-Cats may be the ticket.