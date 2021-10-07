Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 07, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

The Beignet Stand to make brick-and-mortar debut on San Antonio's Broadway corridor this fall 

The Beignet Stand is poised to bring its sweet treats to SA's Broadway corridor this fall.
  • Instagram / thebeignetstand
  • The Beignet Stand is poised to bring its sweet treats to SA’s Broadway corridor this fall.
Pearl Farmers Market staple The Beignet Stand soon will be sharing its sweet treats and cafe au lait with the Broadway corridor.

The French donut kiosk announced via Facebook that it will move into the space that formerly housed Baby Taco Garage later this fall.



Known for unexpected beignet fillings and sauces such as honey-butter, white chocolate-orange-rum-marmalade and matcha-cherry blossom, the locally owned outfit has been slinging powdered sugar-doused sweets since 2017.

The recent social media announcement hints at a grand opening at at 8343 Broadway before year’s end. The owners plan to continue business via the Pearl kiosk after opening the brick-and-mortar space.

