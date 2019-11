The Best Christmas Light Displays Within Driving Distance of San Antonio 

From now through January 4, you’ll be able to make the quick trip to New Braunfels for this long-running light display. Whether you decide to go with family or friends, you’ll be able to stay warm in the car as you take a drive through more than a mile of Christmas light displays – which vary from blankets of lights to specialized designs. If you’d like, you can even score treats like hot cocoa and kettle corn on the grounds to enjoy during the ride.Photo via Instagram / jesserieser