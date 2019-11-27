November 27, 2019
The Best Christmas Light Displays Within Driving Distance of San Antonio
By San Antonio Current Staff
It's the most wonderful time of the year – and mostly because of the beautiful Christmas lights displays! Whether you want to stay in San Antonio or don't mind a reason to drive up to Austin or the Hill Country, here are the absolute best light displays to get you in the holiday spirit.
Enchanted Springs Ranch
242 State Hwy 46 W Unit C, Boerne, (210) 570-7669, christmaslightfest.com
Just up the road in Boerne you’ll be able to enjoy the Old West Christmas Light Fest. The magic of the holidays will be alive with this Texas-themed light display that’s synchronized to special tunes. There’s also other fun activities on site, from laser tag to a themed escape room. Just don’t forget to take a picture with Santa! This display opens Thanksgiving night and will run through Christmas Day.
Photo via Instagram / christmaslightfest
Santa’s Ranch
9561 IH 35 North, New Braunfels, (830) 743-1293, santasranch.net
From now through January 4, you’ll be able to make the quick trip to New Braunfels for this long-running light display. Whether you decide to go with family or friends, you’ll be able to stay warm in the car as you take a drive through more than a mile of Christmas light displays – which vary from blankets of lights to specialized designs. If you’d like, you can even score treats like hot cocoa and kettle corn on the grounds to enjoy during the ride.
Photo via Instagram / jesserieser
Trail of Lights
2400 Barton Springs Road, Austin, austintrailoflights.org
From December 10 through 23, San Antonians can make the trip up to Austin to hit up the famed Trail of Lights. The display, back for a 55th year (!), brings more than 400,000 visitors each year to take in the 40+ displays and more than 2 million lights. Fall in love with the walk-through display, and relax toward the end of the trail with food trucks, activities and live entertainment. Some nights even offer free admission, so plan accordingly.
Photo via Instagram / atxlights
Windcrest
If you’re from the South Side or West Side, you should already know that checking out the Christmas lights in Windcrest is an unofficial tradition for many. Plenty of Windcrest residents go all out, so you’re bound to see an abundance of over-the-top but absolutely gorgeous displays.
Photo via Instagram / missjenflowers
Lights Alive
5931 Roft Road, seelightsalive.com
Remember that Star Wars
light show at that house near Dignowity Park a couple of years ago? Well, the folks recognized that the show was so popular that they decided to put together a whole drive-thru light display — new this year! Venture out to Alamo Ranch and you’ll be able to enjoy this massive display, all with music to complete the show.
Photo via YouTube / Matt Johnson
Travis Park
301 E Travis St, (210) 207-3677, travisparksa.com
The holiday season in San Antonio officially begins with the lighting ceremony of the city’s 50-foot Christmas tree on Friday, November 29. While the lighting won’t take place until 6 p.m., all the seasonal activities begin as early as 3 p.m. This year, the local park will be all the more festive thanks to an ice rink that will pop-up at the park for the holiday season.
Photo via Instagram / skylinedronetx
Morgan’s Wonderland
5223 David Edwards Dr, (210) 495-5888, morganswonderland.com
Head on over to the most inclusive park in Texas for a day of seasonal fun. The Wonderland Christmas will bring twinkling lights, a petting zoo, hot chocolate and cookies, photos with Santa themed entertainment and even a simulated ice rink! This holiday attraction is only offered on select nights, so you may want to plan ahead of time.
Photo via Instagram / morganswonderlandtexas
Elf Acres
1475 Grosenbacher Road, (210) 643-8662, elfacres.com
Whether you choose to drive through the 15-acre trail or walk around to explore the seasonal offerings, there’s plenty of fun to be had at this Far West Side attraction. With thousands of lights that are animated and set to music that plays along, you and yours will surely be in the holiday spirit. Be sure to hit up the concession stand for hot chocolate, popcorn, funnel cakes and more. Be sure to stop by before closing night on December 29.
Photo via Instagram / elfacresvenue
Boerne
Map will be provided, ci.boerne.tx.us
Boerne residents might be battling it out for who has the most festive display or which is decorated best, but we can just enjoy how extra they’ll be. Guaranteed to go all out (it is Boerne after all), these houses make for the quick getaway to enjoy lights without dealing with crowds or entrance fees. Judging will take place on Tuesday, December 10.
Photo via Facebook / Hinojosa Family Lights - Boerne, TX
Natural Bridge Caverns
26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road, (210) 651-6101, naturalbridgecaverns.com
Experience Christmas on a whole new level — literally. On weekends in December up until Christmas, you’ll find holiday lights scattered about the grounds, as well as fun activities like caroling in the caverns, a hayride, campfire and a maze to find Santa’s reindeer. New this year is an ice skating rink and an underground nativity show. Sounds like a lot of fun for the family.
Photo via Instagram / azulita__
Don Strange Ranch
103 Waring Welfare Road, Boerne, christmas.donstrangeranch.com
From November 29 through December 23, folks will be able to head up to Boerne for the drive-through Christmas light display at Don Strange Ranch. The Texas-sized display has more than 3 million that you’ll be able to enjoy from your car. You can also get out of the car and take another type of ride – either on a hayride or a carriage ride. There’s also new displays this year, as well as some that even move!
Photo via Instagram / henrylee1968
The River Walk
849 E Commerce Street, (210) 227-4262, thesanantonioriverwalk.com
Want a super romantic date idea that won’t break the bank? Take your boo to the River Walk and fall in love with the lights. While the lights will be on every night through January 13, you can also catch fun events like the Ford Fiesta de las Luminarias on select weekends. There’s also boat caroling on some nights throughout December. Additionally, the San Antonio River Authority will celebrate its 10th annual Museum Reach River of Lights during a December 7 event at 510 Brooklyn Ave. The night will feature photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, holiday jazz music, artisan vendors, costumed characters, a cookie-decorating workshop and more.
Photo via Instagram / thesanantonioriverwalk
Marble Falls
Buena Vista Dr, (844) 635-4448, marblefalls.org
The Marble Falls Walkway of Lights is now open, allowing locals to take a short drive to get away and enjoy some seasonal goodness. The 29th annual offering of the display, which features two million twinkling lights throughout more than 130 sculptures, is open nightly from 6 to 10 p.m. now through New Year’s Day.
Photo via Instagram / amani_family
San Antonio Zoo
3903 N St Mary's Street, (210) 734-7184, sazoo.org
Zoo Lights returns so you and your family/friend group can hit up this jam-packed Christmas offering. With the theme of “A Starry Safari” this year, the annual event is back with winter wonderland complete with twinkling lights, camel rides, hot cocoa, s’mores, cookie-decorating with Mrs. Claus and visits with Santa. This year, there’s even a Latin-inspired Lakeside Light Show toward the back of the zoo. Zoo Lights is open now through New Year’s Eve.
Photo via Instagram / sanantoniozoo
Six Flags Fiesta Texas
17000 IH-10 West, sixflags.com
The annual Holiday in the Park is the prime time to visit Fiesta Texas. This enchanting experience brings holiday-themed sights, sounds, tastes (there’s fire pits especially for s’mores) and attractions — including Christmas lights — on select nights now through January 5. There’s also the Winter Wonderland, which lets visitors get their fix of snow. If you stop by, make sure to snap a selfie in front of the giant ornament decked out with lights, take a ride on the Holiday Express and catch some of the live entertainment perfect for the season.
Photo via Instagram / seki_b
University of the Incarnate Word
4301 Broadway, lightthewaysa.com
Though the opening night festivities of Light The Way have since passed, the beautiful display of lights across the UIW campus remain. You’ll find lights nestled on numerous trees that literally light the way across campus.
Photo via Instagram / uiw.international
Monte Vista
Christmas lights just look better when they’re carefully placed on beautiful homes. Though not an official display or event, Monte Vista makes for a prime spot for tricked-out displays. Take a drive through the neighborhood and admire these homes that fit the season just right.
Photo via Instagram / sun_carlos
Wimberley’s Trail of Lights
1101 FM 2325, Wimberley, emilyann.org
A short drive away in Wimberley, you’ll be able to enjoy a free light display presented in a trail (though donations will be accepted). There’s also live music and complimentary hot chocolate with marshmallows for you to enjoy while you walk the path and take in all the lights.
Photo via Instagram / bellatasca
The Historic Pearl
303 Pearl Pkwy, atpearl.com
In the heart of the Historic Pearl you’ll find a tall, decked out Christmas tree that you’ll definitely want to get a few selfies in front of. Aside from your photoshoot, you may want to make plans to hit up a number of holiday events happening at the hotspot — from Chanukah at Pearl and the Posada at the Pearl to the weekly Holiday Night Markets.
Photo via Instagram / historicpearl
SeaWorld
10500 Sea World Dr, (210) 520-4732, seaworld.com
Though folks may stay clear of SeaWorld the rest of the year, the park’s holiday offerings certainly draw in a crowd. Now through January 5, locals will have the chance to check out the park all decked out for its annual Christmas Celebration. SeaWorld is transformed into a wintery, but watery, wonderland with Christmas shows, music performances, Santa Claus appearances, festive foods and, of course, holiday light displays — all of which make up more than nine million lights. Yes, million.
Photo via Instagram / seaworldtexas
Country Christmas Ranch
1045 County Rd 317, La Vernia, facebook.com/countryChristmasranch
Head to La Vernia and you’ll be able to take in a country-themed Christmas show now through December 29. The drive-thru display is also accompanied by a Santa’s Barn. Admission is included with the light show, so you’ll definitely want to make time for the jam-packed festivities. There will be free pictures with Santa (or the Grinch if that’s your vibe), snacks and a playground.
Photo via Facebook / Country Christmas Ranch
