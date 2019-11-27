The Best Christmas Light Displays Within Driving Distance of San Antonio 

From November 29 through December 23, folks will be able to head up to Boerne for the drive-through Christmas light display at Don Strange Ranch. The Texas-sized display has more than 3 million that you’ll be able to enjoy from your car. You can also get out of the car and take another type of ride – either on a hayride or a carriage ride. There’s also new displays this year, as well as some that even move!Photo via Instagram / henrylee1968