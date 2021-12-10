The best new restaurants and bars to open in San Antonio in 2021

The San Antonio restaurant and bar scene endured many hardships during the COVID crisis, and it's now grappling with unprecedented supply chain issues. No matter, the local food community is nothing if not resilient — as the spate of amazing 2021 restaurant openings proves.



Let's explore the 20 best local restaurants and bars to open during this turbulent year, focusing on those that brought unique, delicious and sometimes swanky vibes to the Alamo City.