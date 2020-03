Just off of the St. Mary’s Strip you’ll discover this brightly-painted home that is all about guitars. Don’t worry though, because non-talented folk (sorry!) can score some vinyl here too. With the buy/sell/trade business model, you can practice your negotiating skills to enjoy some solid deals.Photo via Instagram / godzilla_banzai With stores all across the Alamo City, this Texas-based chain makes it easy to find vinyls. HPB lets you score newer selections unwanted by previous owners, as well as special, older finds that you should consider yourself lucky to get your hands on. And with so many genres up for grabs here, we have no doubt that you’ll become a regular shopper here in no time.Photo via Instagram / sad.corndog