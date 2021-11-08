Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 08, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

Email
Print
Share

The Farmer's Butcher to host whole hog cook-off between San Antonio chefs on Sunday 

By
click image East San Antonio's The Farmer's Butcher will host a fine swine cook-off Sunday, Nov. 14. - INSTAGRAM / THEFARMERSBUTCHERTX
  • Instagram / thefarmersbutchertx
  • East San Antonio's The Farmer's Butcher will host a fine swine cook-off Sunday, Nov. 14.
A Sunday, Nov. 14 cook-off at San Antonio's The Farmer's Butcher will showcase three local culinary teams' skill at preparing humanely raised artisan pork.

Northwest San Antonio restaurant Humo and mobile kitchens The Smokin’ Bull and Geaux Pig or Geaux Home will each whole-roast a hog supplied by Farmer's Butcher owners Mark and Kelley Escobedo's South Texas Heritage Pork farm. Judges including chefs James Canter and John Tamez of San Antonio and John Tesar of Dallas will then sample the cooked meat and declare one of the participating teams Fine Swine Masters.



In addition to pork from each of the roasted hogs, the ticketed event will feature boozy tipples from Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits and vinyl spun by Aaron Peña of late-night drinkeries Squeezebox and Amor Eterno.

The Farmer's Butcher serves up its own flavorful, sustainable and environmentally responsible signature pork, along with cuts of beef and poultry from like-minded farmers, at Hackberry Market, located at 1602 E Houston St. The cook-off will take place from 3-7 p.m.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Flavor »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Flavor

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. After letter from Warner Bros. lawyer, San Antonio's Harry Potter-themed bar crawl changes its name Read More

  2. New Southtown San Antonio spot La Segunda Bartique marries vintage shopping with drinks Read More

  3. Redland Ice House opens in New York Bar's former space in far North San Antonio Read More

  4. Austin's P. Terry’s Burger Stand to open fourth San Antonio location as part of breakneck expansion Read More

  5. San Antonio cocktail king Jeret Peña reviving Harry Potter-themed bar crawl this month Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation