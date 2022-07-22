July 22, 2022

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

By Sanford Nowlin

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader the late John T. Steen Sr. has hit the market for $550,000.

If Steen's name sounds familiar, it could be because he served as a trustee at Southwest Research Institute, Trinity University and the Alamo Community College District, among other organizations. What's more, he was president of the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce during Hemisfair '68 and president of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission in 1971.

Despite Steen's high profile, his former home is more mid-century stylish than Old San Antonio extravagant. The 1939 property has three bedrooms and two baths, and its most remarkable feature may be its expansive living area paneled with knotty pine and equipped with lots of bookshelves and a brick fireplace.

Steen's son, John T. Steen Jr., has followed in his father's footsteps when it comes to civic involvement. The younger Steen is one of CPS Energy's trustees and served on city council. He was also Texas Secretary of State from 2012 to 2014.

This home is listed by Gina Candelario with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
