The former San Antonio home of Sea Island's founder is for sale, and it comes with a massive atrium 

August 27, 2021
By San Antonio Current Staff
Dan Anthony, founder of Sea Island and the Old San Francisco Steakhouse, built this California Ranch-style home in 1974, but it sat vacant for several years before its current owners took it over in 2013 and oversaw a major reno.
After transforming the kitchen into a sleek, modern showpiece and replacing old carpet with architect-selected tile befitting the home's style, they've placed the property on the market for $1.2 million.
While there's plenty to marvel at in the four-bedroom, three-bath home, its literal centerpiece may be the glass-covered atrium at its heart, which features tropical vegetation and a six-foot mermaid fountain. The large outdoor space — bigger even than the house's den — has even played host to dinner parties, including a wedding rehearsal dinner.
Another unusual feature of the home is that it sits on a bluff overlooking the Sonterra South Golf Course more than 75 feet below. Floor-to-ceiling windows in the living area offer panoramic views the current owners liken to "looking out of a treehouse."
