Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 22, 2021 Slideshows » News

The historic home of San Antonio real estate magnate Charles Carstens is for sale 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
A Queen Anne home in San Antonio's Monte Vista Historic district built for a prominent San Antonio real estate developer in 1906 is now on the market.

The four-bedroom property with a wraparound porch was the dwelling of Charles George Carstens, a German immigrant who made his way to the United States in 1870 and eventually entered the real estate business in Aransas Pass some 20 years later.

Carstens and his family eventually settled in San Antonio, where he handled a "great deal" of city property before his 1924 death, according to the New Encyclopedia of Texas. He also engaged in the "advancement of rural conditions" by helping tenant farmers in the area purchase their own land.

The Carstens family's $650,000 home has seen many upgrades over the decades, as evidenced by its backyard pool, marble kitchen countertops and exposed shiplap.

However, some features remain the same — or at least similar — to the time it was occupied by the family. The kitchen boasts an old-timey Magnolia gasoline light as well as a Crane cast iron sink, while the the stacked-stone garage where the Carstens parked their carriage still stands.

This home is listed by Gina Caldelario with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
OF 49
PREV NEXT
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
More slideshows
A San Antonio neurosurgeon is selling this restored 1928 home near the Monte Vista neighborhood
San Antonio Current Staff40 images
A $4.4 million San Antonio mansion designed by the McNay Art Museum's architect is now for sale
San Antonio Current Staff44 images
A former home of one-time San Antonio Spur LaMarcus Aldridge is now for sale
San Antonio Current Staff52 images
San Antonio poet and former Trinity Press director Barbara Ras is selling this colorful 1930s home
San Antonio Current Staff30 images
1/49
Play Slideshow

Tags: San Antonio homes for sale, homes for sale in San Antonio, houses for sale in San Antonio, San Antonio houses for sale, Monte Vista homes for sale, Historic homes for sale, Charles Carstens, San Antonio history, monte vista history, Monte Vista historical district, San Antonio architecture, Texas architecture, dream home, Queen Anne homes, wraparound porches, homes with swimming pools, downtown living

Additional News Slideshows

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

October 20, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio auto repair teacher snags $35,000 for John Jay High School trades program Read More

  2. CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold-Williams the latest executive at the utility to resign Read More

  3. Greg Abbott’s pick for Texas' top election official signed up to help Trump fight the 2020 results Read More

  4. Departure of CPS chief Paula Gold-Williams dims likelihood utility will seek a rate hike this year Read More

  5. San Antonio's CPS Energy drops 3 supplier lawsuits as it seeks to charge customers for winter storm Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation