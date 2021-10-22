The historic home of San Antonio real estate magnate Charles Carstens is for sale 

October 22, 2021
By San Antonio Current Staff
A Queen Anne home in San Antonio's Monte Vista Historic district built for a prominent San Antonio real estate developer in 1906 is now on the market.
The four-bedroom property with a wraparound porch was the dwelling of Charles George Carstens, a German immigrant who made his way to the United States in 1870 and eventually entered the real estate business in Aransas Pass some 20 years later.
Carstens and his family eventually settled in San Antonio, where he handled a "great deal" of city property before his 1924 death, according to the New Encyclopedia of Texas
. He also engaged in the "advancement of rural conditions" by helping tenant farmers in the area purchase their own land.
The Carstens family's $650,000 home has seen many upgrades over the decades, as evidenced by its backyard pool, marble kitchen countertops and exposed shiplap.
However, some features remain the same — or at least similar — to the time it was occupied by the family. The kitchen boasts an old-timey Magnolia gasoline light as well as a Crane cast iron sink, while the the stacked-stone garage where the Carstens parked their carriage still stands.
This home is listed by Gina Caldelario
with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.
All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.