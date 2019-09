First announced in 2017, San Antonians have been waiting for Southerleigh to post up at Brooks City Base. Though originally billed as a second Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery, like the flagship Pearl location, Southerleigh Coast & Comfort bills itself as a high-end seafood spot. The restaurant is expected to open by the end of the year, but don’t be surprised if there’s another setback. We’re sure this one is worth the wait.Photo via Instagram / southerleigh