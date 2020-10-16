The most anticipated restaurants coming to San Antonio by the end of 2020
By San Antonio Current Staff
There's something to be said about the tenacity of the San Antonio food scene, given the many curveballs it's been thrown this year.
Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, SA restaurateurs are continuing to pull themselves up. Some are even opening new, unique and highly anticipated concepts before the year is out. From tried-and-true to unexpected-and-intriguing, the Alamo City's culinary landscape will soon be awash in an impressive wave of creativity.
Click through to see the most anticipated new eateries that will be opening their doors in the coming months. As a bonus, we even threw in a couple that will get started in early 2021.
Amor Eterno
540 S. Presa St., instagram.com/amoreterno_sa
Amor Eterno — a new venture helmed by local bar owners Brian Correa and Aaron Peña — is poised to bring puro flavor to Southtown, including SA-inspired, locally sourced fare from popular pop-up ¡Bucho! The space, which previously housed Don Martin's Coffee Co., will boast one-of-a-kind wallpaper, cozy seating and moody lighting. Opening November 2020.
Photo via Instagram / amoreterno_sa
Best Quality Daughter
602 Avenue A, bestqualitydaughter.com
Food-focused dream team Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin and Quealy Watson — chefs and owners of Tenko Ramen, also at the Pearl — aim to bring “New Asian-American” cuisine to the Alamo City with Best Quality Daughter. The restaurant will balance culinary innovation with time-honored dishes and reflect the comfort food of Dobbertin’s youth as a first-generation Chinese-American. Opening November 2020.
Photo via Instagram / bestqualitydaughter
Brasserie Mon Chou Chou
312 Pearl Parkway, Building 2, Ste. 2104, brasseriemonchouchou.com
Unlike pricey, upscale French restaurants, Brasserie Mon Chou Chou aims to provide a more casual atmosphere where guests can enjoy a full meal or an afternoon snack of wine and oysters. The new spot will offer an array of French classics from the kitchen as well as craft cocktails, wine and absinthe. Opening November 2020.
Photo courtesy of Giles Design Bureau / Clayton & Little Architects
Brooster's Backyard Icehouse
815 Pleasanton Rd., facebook.com/BroostersBackyard
This huge indoor-outdoor facility on SA’s Southside will feature play areas for both furry and human kiddos, as well as live music, DJs, chancla throwing contests and Lotería nights. Plan to imbibe offerings from a full bar, as well as a mocktail menu, snow cones for the kids and eats from a variety of food trucks. Opening November 2020.
Photo via Facebook / Brooster's Backyard Icehouse
Buckets Beer Garden
2014 S. W.W. White Road, facebook.com/Bucketsbeergarden
This south SA spot will be a family-friendly joint that offers ample space, burgers and live music on a nearly 2.5 acre property. While long term plans include volleyball courts and a playscape, the venue will open with a huge kitchen, beer and wine and a selection of ice cream desserts. Opening October 2020.
Photo courtesy of Buckets Beer Garden
Black + White Creamery
4011 Broadway St., facebook.com/BlackWhiteCreamery/
This high-end ice cream concept from chocolatier Mary Collazo features “puro San Antonio” flavors, mingled with some international twists and turns. Inspiration for the frozen treats will come from popular truffle flavors at Chocollazo — the adjacent chocolate shop also helmed by Collazo. Black + White Creamery opened its doors October 13.
Photo via Instagram / blackwhitecreamery
Curry Boys BBQ
2334 N. St. Mary’s St., curryboysbbq.com
The phrase “Texas BBQ and Southeast Asian curry” may leave you scratching your head, but menu items like the Brisket Curry Bowl — smoked Texas brisket with green curry, Jasmine rice, cilantro and fried shallots — sound downright delicious. This new concept from Pinch Boil House and South BBQ is slated to open October 23.
Photo via Instagram / curryboysbbq
Deco Pizzeria Brooks
2402 SE Military Dr., Ste. 102, decopizza.com
While the owners of Deco Pizzeria have yet to release a solid opening date for the new location, the Brooks location stands to offer a spacious indoor dining room, banquet room for private events, and a large, pet-friendly patio. Like the existing locations on Babcock and Fredericksburg roads, the new City Base location will host live music and happy hour events. Opening November 2020.
Photo via Instagram / pizzeriadeco
The Dooryard
4503 De Zavala Rd., Ste. 108, thedooryardsa.com
This northwest-side spot will feature 30 taps loaded with self-serve beers, seltzers and wines, allowing guests to sample a variety of beers without committing to a full pour. Expect a full food menu, outdoor seating for up to nine tables and a kids play area. Opening Fall 2020.
Photo via Instagram / thedooryardsa
The Hayden
4025 Broadway St., thehaydensa.com
The long-awaited neighborhood cafe with a Jewish twist opened its doors October 13 — a bit behind schedule, but locals aren’t splitting hairs. Guests already rave about the pastrami sandwich and salmon burger, and the cocktails look like something out of a dream.
Photo via Instagram / thehayden_sa
Hello Paradise
520 E. Grayson St., facebook.com/HelloParadiseSA
Dara and Kusol Maknual, in-laws of local craft cocktail trailblazer Jeret Peña, will join forces with their son-in-law to introduce a new Thai restaurant in the building most recently occupied by Jason Dady’s Shuck Shack. The team has been hard at work renovating the front patio to include a huge deck for outdoor imbibing. Opening Fall 2020.
Photo courtesy of Hello Paradise
Jaime's Place
1514 W. Commerce St., jaimesplace.pub
This 3,500 square feet space opened in early October, offering indoor and outdoor areas to enjoy live music, food and drinks on the city’s west side. Jaime’s Place boasts tons of room to enjoy the night air and dance with your +1 after one — or four — of their signature wine-based margaritas.
Photo via Instagram / jaimesplace
Kumo
5251 McCullough Ave., restaurantmixtli.com/kumo
From the minds that brought us Mixtli comes Kumo, a seasonal Mexican restaurant with a strong Japanese influence. Kumo dinners will feature up to ten courses of chef-selected dishes, including tacos, ceviches, tostadas and small bites. Kumo will be BYOB but will offer pairing suggestions on the website prior to each dining experience. Opening November 2020.
Photo courtesy of Kumo
Little Em's Oyster Bar
1001 S. Alamo St., littleemsoysterbar.com
This bright and airy Southtown joint will offer a huge array of seafood, despite the specificity of the name. In addition to oysters, the new venture's menu will include ceviche, lobster rolls and salads, as well as non-seafood options such as burgers and filet mignon. An extensive wine list, local craft beers on draft and ample patio seating round out Little Em’s amenities. Opening November 2020.
Photo via Instagram / littleemsoysterbar
Mixtli Southtown
812 S. Alamo St. Ste. 101, restaurantmixtli.com/southtown
To make room for their new concept Kumo, chefs Rico Torres and Diego Galicia will relocate their nationally lauded Mexican restaurant Mixtli to a bigger space in Southtown this fall. The new space will feature a larger dining room, an open kitchen and a full bar complete with a separate menu. Opening Fall 2020.
Photo via Instagram / mixtlicloud
Pharm Table
812 S. Alamo St., pharmtableshop.com
Pharm Table will move to Southtown this fall, bringing its Ayurvedic-centric approach to anti-inflammatory cooking to the neighborhood. A full bar will accompany the new kitchen offerings, focusing on natural wines and beers plus cocktails using high-quality spirits and fresh, herbaceous ingredients.
Photo via Instagram / losroblesapts_
Pinkerton's Barbecue
107 W Houston St., pinkertonsbarbecue.com
This Houston-based eatery may have been named one of Texas Monthly
’s 50 best barbecue joints, but we’ll see if it lives up to the smoky stylings of Alamo City staples sometime later this year. The space will include indoor and outdoor dining areas, a pit room and an uncovered deck, where downtowners can take a load off. Opening late 2020.
Photo via Instagram / pinkertonsbbq
ReRooted 210
623 Hemisfair Blvd. Ste. 106, rerootedwine.com
San Antonio’s first-ever urban winery will feature hordes of unexcited details, such as a state-of-the-art draft system for its seven inaugural house wines — 100% Texas wines, at that. The new venue will take advantage of the enhanced walkability of the newly redeveloped Hemisfair complex and its open-container rule, giving visitors the option to take their vino-on-the-go. Opening November 2020.
Photo via Facebook / ReRooted 210
Box Street Social
623 Hemisfair Blvd., boxstreetsocial.square.site
This food truck is best-known for its modern American specialities such as chicken and doughnuts and crispy Thai chicken wings but the brick-and-mortar location will also host a full bar for expertly-crafted liquid accompaniments. The space was originally slated to open sometime in April or May of this year, but now it’s looking like the grand opening will be closer to the beginning of 2021.
Photo via Instagram / theboxstreetsocial
Bar Loretta
320 Beauregard St.
This new Southtown spot will take over longtime SA fixture Madhatter’s Tea House, offering modern takes on classic Texas dishes, and the space will also host a small market, inspired by restaurants that reopened as small grocery stores when the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic forced dining rooms to close. Opening 2021.
Photo via Instagram / pumpkinspicemamii
