The most on-point, off-the-rails and full-of-shit San Antonio and Texas political quotes of 2021 

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore

Naturally, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz was among one the most quotable Texas politicos of 2021 — and for all the wrong reasons.

As with any year, politicians and outside participants in the political process suffered no shortage of words in 2021. Some were insightful, some left us scratching our heads and others revealed the cases of foot-in-mouth disease so advanced the speakers should probably visit a hospital soon. In no order, here are some that left big impressions.“The legislature passed comprehensive reforms to fix all of the flaws that led to the power failure. Bottom line is that everything that needed to be done was done to fix the power grid in Texas.”“Listen, very confident about the grid, and I can tell you why. For one: I signed almost a dozen laws that make the power grid more effective. I can guarantee the lights will stay on.”“Paula, I’ll be frank with you, having called it a ‘gap’ or an ‘opportunity,’ that’s going to go viral today, and that’s going to piss people off.”“The brilliance of this strategy is that it’s something we as a community could do ourselves. We don’t need to rely on local elected officials to be brave and stand up to the bullies. This campaign put power back into the hands of our community.”“Most of the numbers are with the unvaccinated, and the Democrats like to blame the Republicans on that. Well, the biggest group in most states are African Americans who have not been vaccinated. The last time I checked, over 90% of them vote for Democrats in their major cities and major counties.”“It is a known fact that instances of discrimination go underreported because if people don’t feel that they’ll receive support, they are left with few options. You may go to submit a complaint, you describe the traumas you experience, you rehash those emotions and then what? For many, nothing happens.”“Government propaganda ... for your 5 year old!”“[W]hat that means for my constituency is they don’t pay their utilities, right. So, they’re not paying their water or light. And the next step with that when your light and water isn’t on is a code compliance violation. And that’s a notice to vacate violation. So, it’s a ripple effect.”“It’s like saying, ‘We should be proud of Hitler because we are German.’ It makes no sense.”“I think it’s terrible. Irresponsible. We need to remember that after May 5, when he allowed all kinds of businesses to reopen, we had an outbreak through the summer.”“Eighteen more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done. That’s what we want.”“[I]f you elevate a flag that has someone’s name on it to the same level that you elevate your national flag, then you are not a patriot; you are part of a cult.”Washington Post“Live music is a great part of our culture. We’ve got to find a balance here.”“Texas has long been a multi-racial state; it has not been a multi-racial democracy.”“He suggests I’m a Marxist or socialist and that I support radical organizations. It is simply not true, a total misrepresentation of what I’ve said and done.”“Reasonable minds can disagree, but I am concerned that marijuana legalization could make this epidemic worse. I am committed to working with my colleagues to end the opioid epidemic and save lives.”“This resolution, like many others that have come before council, is an attempt to point fingers and place blame on our state and federal leaders.”“Maybe you don’t think that you need that shot, but your community needs you to get it.”Current