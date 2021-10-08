Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 08, 2021

The Price Is Right Live will let San Antonio spin the Big Wheel at Sunday's Tobin Center show 

By
click to enlarge Neither Bob Barker nor Drew Carey will be there, but who cares when Plinko is on the menu? - COURTESY OF TOBIN CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS
  • Courtesy of Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
  • Neither Bob Barker nor Drew Carey will be there, but who cares when Plinko is on the menu?
Come on down if you remember a time before streaming, before cable, when there were like three TV channels available.

If you were lucky and could get the antenna pointed in precisely the right direction. Or maybe you were unemployed or maybe it was summer or maybe you stayed home from school.



Somehow, though, at some point you watched the quintessential game show: The Price Is Right. Bob Barker was the host, and he sent you off with a reminder to fix your dogs and cats. And you loved it!

Those days are back — for real! — via a live stage show. Unfortunately, the now 97-year-old Barker won’t be there. For that matter, neither will current host Drew Carey, since this is a stage show, not a taping for a TV broadcast.

But who cares when there are games like Plinko making an appearance? And the prizes are real, folks.

For those who want a chance to get onstage, registration is available at the Tobin Center three hours before showtime.

And remember: the Big Wheel has to go all the way around or your spin doesn’t count. If you make it onstage, we’re begging you, please don’t humiliate yourself.

$29.50-$49.50, 7 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 11, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

