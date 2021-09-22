The publisher of Advertising Age and other business mags has purchased a cannabis news site 

Need more proof that weed is becoming a legit business enterprise as more U.S. states legalize?Crain Communications, the Detroit-based media company that runs a litany of industry publications from Advertising Age to Pensions & Investments, recently acquired Green Market Report, a cannabis financial news site.
Green Market Report launched in 2017 and averages about 150,000 page views per month. The New York-based digital media outlet specializes in topics including cannabis legislation, financial reporting and business trends.
“We are excited to add Green Market Report to our now 21-brand portfolio,” KC Crain, president and CEO of Crain Communications, said in a news release. “They focus on the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry, so it’s a natural fit with our other business brands.”
Though purchasing numbers haven't been disclosed, the deal is expected to be finalized September 30.
This story first appeared in Detroit Metro Times, an affiliated publication.
Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club
Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.
Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.
Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.