The publisher of Advertising Age and other business mags has purchased a cannabis news site 

As cannabis becomes a legitimate business, it's a sound bet people want to read about deals and transactions involving its key players.

Need more proof that weed is becoming a legit business enterprise as more U.S. states legalize?

Crain Communications, the Detroit-based media company that runs a litany of industry publications fromto recently acquired Green Market Report , a cannabis financial news site.Yep, you heard that right: Crain Communications is going green.

Green Market Report launched in 2017 and averages about 150,000 page views per month. The New York-based digital media outlet specializes in topics including cannabis legislation, financial reporting and business trends.

“We are excited to add Green Market Report to our now 21-brand portfolio,” KC Crain, president and CEO of Crain Communications, said in a news release. “They focus on the financial, business and economic side of the cannabis industry, so it’s a natural fit with our other business brands.”

Though purchasing numbers haven't been disclosed, the deal is expected to be finalized September 30.



This story first appeared in Detroit Metro Times, an affiliated publication.