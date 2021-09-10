Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

September 10, 2021

The restored 1882 home of San Antonio's prominent Hertzberg family is now for sale 

By San Antonio Current Staff
The fully restored home of one of early-20th century San Antonio's most prominent families recently hit the sales block for $825,000.

The two-story property, built in 1882, was originally owned by Eli Hertzberg, a Russian-born jeweler, and his wife Anna, who co-founded San Antonio's Tuesday Musical Club in the same home. That chamber music society — the first women's music association in Texas — is still in operation, and the Anna Hertzberg Music Memorial Building in Brackenridge Park bears the founder's name.

The Hertzbergs' only child, Harry, went on to serve in Texas Senate and was a noted collector of circus memorabilia. The Briscoe Western Art Museum is located in the downtown building that once housed the Hertzberg Circus Museum, and a beloved pair of cast stone elephants from the collection now reside at the Witte.

In 2004, married optometrists Dr. David E. Dorsey and Dr. Linda J. Braun bought the former Hertzberg home. At the time, the property — located in the Five Points area — was boarded up and uninhabitable, but after six months of restoration, they were finally able to move in.

The couple's meticulous rehab work is evident in the house's many architectural details, including intricate interior woodwork and many glass-fronted cabinets. With the exception of modern touches in the kitchen and bathrooms, the decor largely fits with the home's 1880s vintage.

In 2009, San Antonio's Office of Historic Preservation granted the restored Hertzberg home historic landmark status.

This home is listed by Gina Candelario with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com
