The San Antonio-area IKEA Is Now Open And Yes, Thousands of People Waited In Line For Hours

After waiting in anticipation for years, IKEA Live Oak finally opened its doors. Though technically not in San Antonio, the store is located at I-35 and Loop 1604, so San Antonians had no problem showing up for the grand opening. That's right – some people lined up as early as 1 a.m. for their chance to win free swag.