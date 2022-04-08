Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

April 08, 2022

The San Antonio childhood home of renowned sculptor Richard Harrell Rogers is for sale

By San Antonio Current Staff

A Monte Vista home listed for sale last week at $747,000 is notable not just for its 1914 vintage and the distinctive exterior lattice that connects the front porch to the walkout balcony.

The property carries the historical significance of being the childhood home of the late Richard Harrell Rogers, a renowned sculptor known for large-scale installations.

Rogers grew up in the home, attending Jefferson High School before a winning a sculpture competition sponsored by the Dallas Museum of Fine Arts, according to his 2012 obituary. As his reputation increased, the McNay Museum installed pieces by the artist, as did the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum. Rogers was featured alongside iconic "LOVE Sculpture" creator Robert Indiana in an early-'70s McNay exhibition.

Paralyzed in a car accident at 15, Rogers was the among the first paraplegic students mainstreamed in a San Antonio school, according to his obit. He became an inventor and businessman later in life, receiving at least five patents for wheelchair design.

While none of Rogers' sculpture adorns the four-bedroom, three-bath home, it's nonetheless full of artistic touches thanks to an extensive renovation. The fireplace is adorned with distinctive scrollwork, chandeliers hang in the living areas and the original wood floors remain through much of the abode.

This home is listed by Christine Butschek with Phyllis Browning Co.

All photos by Realtor.com.
Scroll down to view images

