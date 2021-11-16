The San Antonio Conservation Society is selling its historic King William headquarters for $4 million 

November 16, 2021
By San Antonio Current Staff
The San Antonio Conservation Society is selling the Anton Wulff house, the stately King William Historical District home that's served as its headquarters since 1975, according to a real estate listing.
The asking price for the 1870-era property is just shy of $4 million.
The three-story limestone house is adjacent to the River Walk and stands at the entry point to King William, a historical neighborhood developed by German immigrants during the late 1800s. The 6,000-square-foot home and a 1,400-square-foot barn behind it are zoned for office use but could be turned to residential designation, according to the listing.
An immigrant from Hamburg, Wulff was a San Antonio businessman who became active in local politics. He served as the city's first park commissioner and introduced resolutions that started the beautification of Alamo Plaza, according to the Texas State Historical Association.
San Antonio Conservation Society head Vincent Michael told the Express-News
his organization is selling the home to take advantage of the booming real estate market. He said the pandemic-forced cancellation of some of the group's key fundraisers, including A Night in Old San Antonio, is “not really” a factor in the decision.
Michael told the Express-News
his organization wants to remain in King William.
This home is listed by Stephen W. Yndo
with Yndo Commercial Real Estate Company.
All photos and listing info via Realtor.com