Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 16, 2021 Slideshows » News

The San Antonio Conservation Society is selling its historic King William headquarters for $4 million 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
The San Antonio Conservation Society is selling the Anton Wulff house, the stately King William Historical District home that's served as its headquarters since 1975, according to a real estate listing.

The asking price for the 1870-era property is just shy of $4 million.

The three-story limestone house is adjacent to the River Walk and stands at the entry point to King William, a historical neighborhood developed by German immigrants during the late 1800s. The 6,000-square-foot home and a 1,400-square-foot barn behind it are zoned for office use but could be turned to residential designation, according to the listing.

An immigrant from Hamburg, Wulff was a San Antonio businessman who became active in local politics. He served as the city's first park commissioner and introduced resolutions that started the beautification of Alamo Plaza, according to the Texas State Historical Association.

San Antonio Conservation Society head Vincent Michael told the Express-News his organization is selling the home to take advantage of the booming real estate market. He said the pandemic-forced cancellation of some of the group's key fundraisers, including A Night in Old San Antonio, is “not really” a factor in the decision.

Michael told the Express-News his organization wants to remain in King William.

This home is listed by Stephen W. Yndo with Yndo Commercial Real Estate Company.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com
OF 26
PREV NEXT
Skip ad in
Skip ad in
More slideshows
This vibrant 1930s fixer-upper was designed by iconic San Antonio developer H. C. Thorman
San Antonio Current Staff36 images
This mid-century San Antonio home for sale got a makeover, including a mosaic and tile facade
San Antonio Current Staff22 images
This mansion for sale in the Dominion was featured on the DIY Network series Pool Kings
San Antonio Current Staff49 images
The former owner of Cooper's Meat Market is selling his apron-white Alamo Heights home
San Antonio Current Staff46 images
1/26
Play Slideshow

Tags: homes for sale in San Antonio, San Antonio Houses for sale, houses for sale in San Antonio, dream home, unique homes, historic homes, historic buildings, unusual homes, old San Antonio, historic neighborhoods, Recorded Texas Historic Landmark, Anton Wulff, Anton Wulff House, Southtown, King William, King William Historic District, Vincent Michael, dream home, million dollar home, Alamo Plaza, San Antonio architecture, texas architecture

Additional News Slideshows

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 3, 2021

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Water System tells residents of two Northside neighborhoods to boil their water Read More

  2. Beto O’Rourke is running for Texas governor, capping months of speculation Read More

  3. Beto O’Rourke enters 2022 a weaker candidate with a harder race Read More

  4. Beto O’Rourke tells San Antonio crowd he wants to unite Texas as he runs to unseat Greg Abbott Read More

  5. Buy your Christmas tree early, because the industry is dealing with supply issues going back to 2008 Read More

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation