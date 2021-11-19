Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 19, 2021 Food & Drink » Flavor

The San Antonio Food Bank is struggling to provide Thanksgiving meals. Here’s how you can help 

By
The San Antonio Food Bank is struggling to provide Thanksgiving meals this holiday.
Due to rising grocery prices, supply chain challenges and general inflation, the San Antonio Food Bank risks falling short on filling record requests for holiday food assistance.

The Food Bank is asking San Antonians for help as Thanksgiving approaches since the nonprofit's supply of turkeys and other holiday staples is dwindling.



“Food is love. Food is what gathers us. It is heartbreaking to think that many might go without this holiday season,” Food Bank President & CEO Eric Cooper said in a release. “It’s shaping up to be the most expensive Thanksgiving in history, which is especially tough coming on the backside of the pandemic that already stressed so many. I am hoping for a holiday miracle.”

People can help by donating nonperishable food items at any Security Service Federal Credit Union branch, H-E-B grocery store or Goodwill location in greater San Antonio. Monetary donations are also accepted. Every $1 provides ten pounds of food, and a $15 donation can provide a turkey during the holidays, according to Food Bank officials.

Residents unable to donate food or money have one other resource to tap: their time. Volunteer shifts are open throughout November and December. Volunteer information is available online.

