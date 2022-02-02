The San Antonio Spurs' Friday rematch against Houston offers a chance to fine tune the team 

click to enlarge Twitter / spurs

The Spurs' rematch with the Rockets comes just before the team's Rodeo Road Trip.

After the Spurs’ recent 124-128 loss to the Houston Rockets at home, head coach Gregg Popovich assessed his team’s lackluster start.“We have to be more purposeful, we have to execute better, we have to have better decisions, but we can’t start out following people around and being soft in the first quarters, and that really put us in the hole,” Popovich told reporters.Spurs captain Dejounte Murray was stellar in defeat, scoring a career high 32 points and notching his seventh triple-double of the season. Murray’s elite playmaking has served as a silver lining in an uneven season that recently yielded overtime losses to the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets.Friday night’s rematch against the Rockets offers Pop and his charges one more opportunity to fine tune prior to the team’s eight-game Rodeo Road Trip. This season’s annual chemistry builder includes matchups against the Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies, who have all been playing winning basketball as of late.