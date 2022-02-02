Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 02, 2022 Arts » Things to Do

Email
Print
Share

The San Antonio Spurs' Friday rematch against Houston offers a chance to fine tune the team 

By
click to enlarge The Spurs' rematch with the Rockets comes just before the team's Rodeo Road Trip. - TWITTER / SPURS
  • Twitter / spurs
  • The Spurs' rematch with the Rockets comes just before the team's Rodeo Road Trip.
After the Spurs’ recent 124-128 loss to the Houston Rockets at home, head coach Gregg Popovich assessed his team’s lackluster start.

“We have to be more purposeful, we have to execute better, we have to have better decisions, but we can’t start out following people around and being soft in the first quarters, and that really put us in the hole,” Popovich told reporters.



Spurs captain Dejounte Murray was stellar in defeat, scoring a career high 32 points and notching his seventh triple-double of the season. Murray’s elite playmaking has served as a silver lining in an uneven season that recently yielded overtime losses to the Detroit Pistons and Brooklyn Nets.

Friday night’s rematch against the Rockets offers Pop and his charges one more opportunity to fine tune prior to the team’s eight-game Rodeo Road Trip. This season’s annual chemistry builder includes matchups against the Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies, who have all been playing winning basketball as of late.

$10-$1,535, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com, Bally Sports Southwest.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More Things to Do »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Things to Do

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Film Commission seeks work of young moviemakers for its 2022 #FilmSA competition Read More

  2. McNay Art Museum will host a free screening of the movie musical In the Heights Thursday Read More

  3. Overtime Theater celebrates Black History Month with launch of New Play Development series Read More

  4. San Antonio Spurs unveil the team's 2022 Fiesta medal Read More

  5. Scream franchise alum Jamie Kennedy brings his stand-up show to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

January 26, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation