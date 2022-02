The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is officially open, here's what you need to know 

click to enlarge Instagram / sanantoniorodeo

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo opens today and will run for two weeks at the AT&T Center before wrapping up of Feb. 26.

open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets for the Fairgrounds — which can be purchased online or in-person — are $5 for seniors and children under 13 and $10 for everyone else.

Grab your boots and throw on your Stetson. The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo kicked off Thursday at the AT&T Center and will run through Saturday, Feb. 26.The Fairgrounds — which includes more than 160 shops, a petting zoo, food stalls, bars and more isThe Carnival, located on the east side of the fairgrounds, is open 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Friday. The attraction runs 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturdays and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $25 and include unlimited access to all rides.As with years past, the rodeo also features a star studded musical line-up , opening with Toby Keith Thursday night at 7 p.m. Tickets for that show are still available, with prices starting at $39 for nosebleeds.