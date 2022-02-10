Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 10, 2022

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo is officially open, here's what you need to know 

By
click to enlarge The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo opens today and will run for two weeks at the AT&T Center before wrapping up of Feb. 26. - INSTAGRAM / SANANTONIORODEO
  • Instagram / sanantoniorodeo
  • The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo opens today and will run for two weeks at the AT&T Center before wrapping up of Feb. 26.
Grab your boots and throw on your Stetson. The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo kicked off Thursday at the AT&T Center and will run through Saturday, Feb. 26.

The Fairgrounds — which includes more than 160 shops, a petting zoo, food stalls, bars and more is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets for the Fairgrounds — which can be purchased online or in-person — are $5 for seniors and children under 13 and $10 for everyone else.



The Carnival, located on the east side of the fairgrounds, is open 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Friday. The attraction runs 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturdays and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $25 and include unlimited access to all rides.

As with years past, the rodeo also features a star studded musical line-up, opening with Toby Keith Thursday night at 7 p.m. Tickets for that show are still available, with prices starting at $39 for nosebleeds.

