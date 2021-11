The Speakeasy at Salvation Spirits now open in Fredericksburg, north of San Antonio 

click to enlarge Nicolai McCrary for Salvation Spirits

Fredericksburg’s first and only speakeasy will open Nov. 11.

Fredericksburg’s first and only speakeasy will welcome guests Thursday, serving up fancy AF cocktails using fresh fruit and spirits created on-site.The Speakeasy at Salvation Spirits is located on the 290 Wine Trail, on a sprawling property that will eventually host a winery, brewery, German beer house, entertainment venue and restaurant.The the Insta-worthy space will use only Salvation Spirits produced at the site, namely the distillery's recently released Fritztown Blackberry Gin. That gin will feature in a house martini so robust the bar has limited consumption to two per guest.The Speakeasy at Salvation Spirits is located at 10091 U.S. Highway 290 in Fredericksburg. It's open from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2-6 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required to imbibe.