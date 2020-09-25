No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

September 25, 2020

The waterfall-fed pool of this $1.9 million San Antonio mansion looks like a tropical lagoon 

By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio's Dominion neighborhood has no shortage of fancy swimming pools, but how many houses in that exclusive enclave have an on-site tropical oasis?

This one certainly does.

The recently listed $1.89 million property's backyard is laid out on three tiers with a waterfall spilling into a natural-shaped pool surrounded by limestone and lush tropical plants. A stairway curves up the terrace, allowing for walks amid the palms and colorful flowers, and a vine-wound pergola covers a massive patio that seems more like something from a Caribbean resort than a South Texas backyard.

The inside of the five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath property is pretty opulent in its own right. The dual-staircase foyer and stunning two-story dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows look like something out of old Hollywood. There's even a bad-ass home theater room and a kid's playroom with a built-in fairy cottage.
Let's take a tour, shall we?

This home is listed by Sandra Gonzalez with Premier Realty Group.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
