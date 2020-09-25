The waterfall-fed pool of this $1.9 million San Antonio mansion looks like a tropical lagoon 

September 25, 2020
By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio's Dominion neighborhood has no shortage of fancy swimming pools, but how many houses in that exclusive enclave have an on-site tropical oasis?
This one certainly does.
The recently listed $1.89 million property's backyard is laid out on three tiers with a waterfall spilling into a natural-shaped pool surrounded by limestone and lush tropical plants. A stairway curves up the terrace, allowing for walks amid the palms and colorful flowers, and a vine-wound pergola covers a massive patio that seems more like something from a Caribbean resort than a South Texas backyard.
The inside of the five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath property is pretty opulent in its own right. The dual-staircase foyer and stunning two-story dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows look like something out of old Hollywood. There's even a bad-ass home theater room and a kid's playroom with a built-in fairy cottage.
Let's take a tour, shall we?
