Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

November 22, 2021 News » San Antonio News

Email
Print
Share

Them’s fightin’ words: survey ranks San Antonio Spurs Coyote among the worst mascots in the NBA 

By
click image New survey ranks San Antonio Spurs Coyote among the worst mascots in the NBA. - INSTAGRAM / SPURSCOYOTE
  • Instagram / spurscoyote
  • New survey ranks San Antonio Spurs Coyote among the worst mascots in the NBA.
Well, we call bullshit on this.

Arizona-based sports gambling site Play AZ has released a new survey that ranks NBA mascots from best to worst, and the beloved San Antonio Spurs Coyote is damn near the bottom of the list.



According to online sports betting fans, only the seldom-used Mavs Man of the Dallas Mavericks scored lower than the Coyote. The green-eyed basketball bandit garnered only 2.14 stars out of five, according to the survey, which asked more than 1,500 NBA fans across the country to rate every official team mascot on a scale of 1-5.

While die-hard Spurs fans may disagree just on principle, Play AZ may do well to consider the annual NBA Mascot of the Year awards, which the Coyote won last year  — for the second time.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More San Antonio News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in San Antonio News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Cornerstone Pastor Matt Hagee apologizes for radical-right rally hosted at his San Antonio church Read More

  2. Assclown Alert: ‘Taking over’ Texas school boards with ‘Christocrat’ Rick Scarborough Read More

  3. Texas grid vulnerable to blackouts during severe winter weather, even with new preparations, ERCOT estimates show Read More

  4. How to choose a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot Read More

  5. Texas' abortion ban is having a 'domino effect' on clinics across the U.S. Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 17, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation