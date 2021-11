Them’s fightin’ words: survey ranks San Antonio Spurs Coyote among the worst mascots in the NBA 

click image Instagram / spurscoyote

New survey ranks San Antonio Spurs Coyote among the worst mascots in the NBA.

Well, we call bullshit on this.Arizona-based sports gambling site Play AZ has released a new survey that ranks NBA mascots from best to worst, and the beloved San Antonio Spurs Coyote is damn near the bottom of the list.According to online sports betting fans, only the seldom-used Mavs Man of the Dallas Mavericks scored lower than the Coyote. The green-eyed basketball bandit garnered only 2.14 stars out of five, according to the survey, which asked more than 1,500 NBA fans across the country to rate every official team mascot on a scale of 1-5.While die-hard Spurs fans may disagree just on principle, Play AZ may do well to consider the annual NBA Mascot of the Year awards, which the Coyote won last year — for the second time.