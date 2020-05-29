These 25 San Antonio Spots Offer Patio Dining and Boozing Right Now
By San Antonio Current Staff
Chicken N Pickle
5215 UTSA Boulevard, (210) 874-2120, chickennpickle.com/san-antonio
Chicken N Pickle is so new, they haven’t even held their grand opening celebration yet! Instead, the business has opened up a few of its pickleball courts for limited hours and isoffering a limited food and beverage menu. The massive four-acre complex is pet-friendly, too.
Photo via Instagram /
trustartz
La Botanica
2911 N. St. Mary’s St., (210) 716-0702, vivalabotanica.com
La Botanica will be opening its doors for take-out and patio seating this weekend for limited hours. Guests are expected to adhere to posted guidelines, including entering through the patio with a mask on and understanding that parties of six or more will not be accommodated.
Photo via Instagram /
labotanicasa
La Fogata
Various Locations, lafogata.com
Known as a long-standing Mexican food eatery, La Fogata’s patios and terrace spaces are now open for a round of margaritas. While you must have a reservation to be accommodated, that extra effort will ensure you’re not forced to join an hours-long waitlist.
Photo via Instagram /
lafogatasa
The Pigpen
106 Pershing Ave., (210) 267-9136, thepigpensa.com
The Pigpen in Alamo Heights has reopened their patio, but regular customers will recognize something is missing: the playground. While the Pigpen is known for providing a biting, gingery frozen Moscow Mule, the patio is a favorite of SA kiddos and their parents - thanks in large part to their sizable play structure. According to The Pigpen’s Facebook page, the play structure has been removed to make room for more socially-distanced tables for diners.
Photo via Instagram /
the_pigpen_bar
Porta Rossa
1221 Broadway St., portarossabar.com
In the space formerly occupied by craft beer growler station GS1221 and short-lived rebrand attempt The Roost, Porta Rossa is a brand-spanking new cocktail bar offering booze, outdoor seating in abundance and rotating food trucks.
Photo via Instagram /
portarossabar
The Rustic
17619 La Cantera Parkway Unit 204, (210) 245-7500, therustic.com/san-antonio
Sitting right outside of the loop, The Rustic offers live music, a huge outdoor seating area and a diverse food menu. They update their social media platforms regularly for the various music lineups happening throughout the week.
Photo via Instagram /
therusticsa
Tucker's Kozy Korner
1338 E Houston St., (726) 999-3764, facebook.com/tuckersbarsa
After reopening under new management earlier this year, Tucker’s was gaining a following of folks who appreciated their food, soul music and crafted cocktails. Those fans can now kozy up to a table on Tucker’s ample patio!
Photo via Instagram /
tuckersbarsa
The Cherrity Bar
302 Montana St., (210) 598-0496, cherritybar.com
Seated comfortably at the corner of Cherry and Montana streets on the East Side, The Cherrity Bar covers nearly an entire city block, combining cocktails, charitable giving and a ramen shop. While their lawn games and small arcade collection remain closed off for the time being, guests can sit in the patio area, where each table is given a 10-foot berth on all sides.
Photo via Instagram /
cherritybar
Beethoven Maennerchor
422 Pereida St., (210) 222-1521, beethovenmaennerchor.com
Located in Southtown near Blue Star, the Beethoven Maennerchor halle is home to one of the oldest German singing societies in Texas. The property usually hosts some of the biggest outdoor Oktoberfest, Fiesta and First Friday bashes in town, complete with authentic German food and music, plus ah-mazing German bier.
Photo via Facebook /
the.Beethoven
Blue Box Bar
312 Pearl Parkway, (210) 227-2583, blueboxbar.com
Known for its dual-level indoor space and energetic DJ sets, the small patio at Blue Box is open for a cocktail pit stop in the shade of Hotel Emma.
Photo via Instagram /
blueboxbar
Boxcar Bar
125 Lamar Suite 103, (210) 265-3860, facebook.com/boxcarbarsa
Boxcar Bar opened late last year, promising cocktails made with fresh ingredients and quality spirits, a chill weekday lounge with live music on Wednesdays and music sets from DJs on the weekends. In anticipation of opening, the Boxcar crew rearranged their patio seating to accommodate social distancing requirements.
Photo via Instagram / boxcarbarsa
Burleson Yard Beer Garden
430 Austin St., (210) 354-3001, facebook.com/BurlesonYard
When Burleson Yard first opened, it made a splash on the scene with its huge array of activities such as a large play area for the kiddos, table tennis, hammocks, giant flat-screens and live music. As the name suggests, hopheads will be pleased with the large beer selection, and the frozen drinks tend to be a big hit as well.
Photo via Instagram /
burlesonyardbeergarden
Elsewhere Garden Bar & Kitchen
103 E Jones Ave., (210) 446-9303, facebook.com/ElsewhereSA
On the sprawling property that formerly hosted Luxury, Elsewhere is a relatively new spot that offers craft beer, wine and food.
Photo via Instagram /
elsewheresatx
The Friendly Spot Ice House
943 S Alamo St., (210) 224-2337, thefriendlyspot.com
Southtown’s largest outdoor food and drink venue, The Friendly Spot, has reopened its yard seating this week with limited hours. Guests are asked to engage in social distancing and frequent hand washing/sanitizing, as well as donning masks when not indulging in their “friendly eats & drinks.”
Photo via Instagram /
lizzie.blank
Iron Cactus Mexican Restaurant and Margarita Bar
200 River Walk Suite 100, (210) 224-9835, ironcactus.com
If an outdoor seat with a Riverwalk view is more your speed, Iron Cactus has you covered with their ample patio seating. There will definitely be less crowds and tourists to compete with for a riverside spot.
Photo via Instagram /
sgshelb
La Tuna Icehouse
100 Probandt St., (210) 212-5727, latunasa.com
For over 27 years, La Tuna Icehouse has been serving cold beer and wine to guests on their front outdoor patio, which includes an array of pecan tree-shaded picnic tables.
Photo via Instagram /
latunaicehouse
Little Woodrow’s
Various Locations, littlewoodrows.com
Known for their huge outdoor spaces and countless flat screen TVs, Little Woodrow’s offers pet-friendly, 21 and up patio pleasure.
Photo via Instagram /
littlewoodrowsstoneoak
Pat O'Brien's
121 Alamo Plaza, (210) 220-1076, patobriens.com/san-antonio-restaurant
The novelty of Pat O’s icy, neon colored drinks, gurgling courtyard fountain and N’awlins attitude is still a huge part of their outdoor spaces — all while practicing good social distancing.
Photo via Instagram /
patobrienssa
Sanchos Cantina & Cocina
628 Jackson St., (210) 320-1840, sanchosmx.com
Sancho’s is opening up their four outside dining areas (no indoor dining offered currently) with tables spaced to ensure six feet between groups. Not only are they pledging to ensure social distancing and sanitation procedures are followed by their staff during each shift, they’re taking it one step further by establishing the “Promesa to Sancho’s.” The promesa holds diners accountable for managing their group size, maintaining social distancing and use of face coverings by their group.
Photo via Instagram /
the_cheeky_epicurean
Social Spot
930 Broadway St., (210) 263-9009, facebook.com/socialspotSATX
Just north of downtown on Broadway, Social Spot boasts a huge footprint - over 80 percent of the property is outdoors! This space is not only huge in size, but also drink options, since they offer 17 tap lines, nearly 30 types of beer in cans and bottles and an award-winning Michelada.
Photo via Instagram /
social_spot_satx
The Good Kind Southtown
1127 S St. Mary's St., (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com
The Good Kind’s picturesque outdoor garden is open for patrons to drink fresh beverages in the stifling San Antonio summer heat. Bonus: the staff even provides mosquito repellent!
Photo via Instagram /
thegoodkindsouthtown
Bentley's Beer Garden
802 N Alamo St., (210) 980-9401, facebook.com/bentleysbeergarden
A relatively new spot near Roadmap Brewery, Bentley’s Beer Garden features large outdoor bars surrounded by televisions, swing seating and music stages. Known for their weekend crawfish and shrimp boils, Bentley’s is a central outdoor getaway for beer and drink lovers.
Photo via Facebook /
bentleysbeergarden
Dos Sirenos Brewing
231 E Cevallos St., (210) 442-8138, dossirenosbrewing.com
The Dos Sirenos Brewery itself is allowed to operate at limited capacity inside, but there are plenty of outdoor tables to accommodate your (small) group as well. The brewery offers eleven different beers including Weiss Guys Hefe, which is German hefeweizen, or unfiltered wheat beer, that won first place at a local competition of homebrewers.
Photo via Instagram /
salovelist
La Gloria
Various Locations, facebook.com/lagloriapearl
The patios at each La Gloria location include lush greenery and plenty of space to socially distance yourself effectively. They are also offering paperless ordering and booze to-go.
Photo via Instagram /
pattinelsonluxury
Rumble
2410 N St. Mary's St. #3736, (210) 885-3925, facebook.com/rumblesatx
Arguably one of the most stylishly designed bars on the St Mary’s Strip, Rumble would be the perfect place to grab a pre-show cocktail before embarking on a Paper Tiger adventure. Fast forward to our post-COVID situation, and it’s still a great spot to grab a cocktail and post up on a picnic table out front.
Photo via Instagram /
saltmami
3/25
La Fogata
Various Locations, lafogata.com
Known as a long-standing Mexican food eatery, La Fogata’s patios and terrace spaces are now open for a round of margaritas. While you must have a reservation to be accommodated, that extra effort will ensure you’re not forced to join an hours-long waitlist.
Photo via Instagram /
lafogatasa
Tags: La Botanica, The Pigpen, The Friendly Spot, Sancho's, Pat O'Brien's, Little Woodrow's, Tucker's, Elsewhere, Bentley's Beer Garden, Social Spot, Dos Sirenos, Cherrity Bar, The Good Kind, La Gloria, The Rustic, Burleson Beer Garden, Rumble, Beethoven Maennerchor, Iron Cactus, Boxcar. La Tuna Icehouse, La Fogata, Porta Rossa, Chicken & Pickle, Blue Box, patios, outdoor, cocktails, summer, pet-friendly, pet friendly, patio seating, outdoor seating, San Antonio, texas, Southtown, downtown