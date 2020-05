These 25 San Antonio Spots Offer Patio Dining and Boozing Right Now 

Sancho’s is opening up their four outside dining areas (no indoor dining offered currently) with tables spaced to ensure six feet between groups. Not only are they pledging to ensure social distancing and sanitation procedures are followed by their staff during each shift, they’re taking it one step further by establishing the “Promesa to Sancho’s.” The promesa holds diners accountable for managing their group size, maintaining social distancing and use of face coverings by their group.Photo via Instagram / the_cheeky_epicurean