These Before and After Photos Show How Much East Side San Antonio Has Changed 

March 05, 2020
By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio is a'changin' y'all. Especially in the city's East Side — from shuttered restaurants to the demolition of structures for the sake of gentrification. Here's a look at just how much the East Side has already changed, particularly in the last decade.
All photos via Google Maps
Then — 2013
Shoe Warehouse
1223 E Houston St
Now — 2019
The Rock Box
1223 E Houston St
Then — 2011
Hays Street Bridge
202 Lamar
Now — 2017
Hays Street Bridge with Alamo Beer Company underneath
202 Lamar
Then — 2011
Homes
302 Montana St
Now — 2019
The Cherrity Bar
302 Montana St
Then — 2011
E & E’s Mexican Restaurant
2731 S WW White Road
Now — 2019
2M Smokehouse
2731 S WW White Road
Then — 2013
Undeveloped land
505 Burnet St
Now — 2019
Gentrified housing
505 Burnet St
Then — 2011
Chit Chats Bar-B-Que
218 N Cherry St
Now — 2019
Sweet Yams
218 N Cherry St
Then — 2011
Bandolero Night Club
902 N New Braunfels Ave
Now — 2019
Tank’s Pizza
902 N New Braunfels Ave
Then — 2007
Undeveloped land
515 N Cherry St
Now — 2019
San Antonio Fire Department Station #1
515 N Cherry St
Then — 2014
Chaca’s Treats
2118 N PanAm Expy
Now — 2019
Big Poppa’s Tacos
2118 N PanAm Expy
Then — 2016
Undeveloped land
4038 E Houston St
Now — 2019
Stripes Convenience Store
4038 E Houston St
Then — 2013
Blind Man’s Kitchen Restaurant
1701 E Houston St
Now — 2019
Dignowity Meats
1701 E Houston St
Then — 2011
Martin Luther King Park
3503 Martin Luther King Dr
Now — 2019
Martin Luther King Park
3503 Martin Luther King Dr
