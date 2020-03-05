March 05, 2020 Slideshows » News

These Before and After Photos Show How Much East Side San Antonio Has Changed 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
San Antonio is a'changin' y'all. Especially in the city's East Side — from shuttered restaurants to the demolition of structures for the sake of gentrification. Here's a look at just how much the East Side has already changed, particularly in the last decade.

All photos via Google Maps
OF 24
PREV NEXT
Then — 2013
Shoe Warehouse
1223 E Houston St
Now — 2019
The Rock Box
1223 E Houston St
Then — 2011
Hays Street Bridge
202 Lamar
Now — 2017
Hays Street Bridge with Alamo Beer Company underneath
202 Lamar
Then — 2011
Homes
302 Montana St
Now — 2019
The Cherrity Bar
302 Montana St
Then — 2011
E & E’s Mexican Restaurant
2731 S WW White Road
Now — 2019
2M Smokehouse
2731 S WW White Road
Then — 2013
Undeveloped land
505 Burnet St
Now — 2019
Gentrified housing
505 Burnet St
Skip ad in
Then — 2011
Chit Chats Bar-B-Que
218 N Cherry St
Now — 2019
Sweet Yams
218 N Cherry St
Then — 2011
Bandolero Night Club
902 N New Braunfels Ave
Now — 2019
Tank’s Pizza
902 N New Braunfels Ave
Then — 2007
Undeveloped land
515 N Cherry St
Now — 2019
San Antonio Fire Department Station #1
515 N Cherry St
Then — 2014
Chaca’s Treats
2118 N PanAm Expy
Now — 2019
Big Poppa’s Tacos
2118 N PanAm Expy
Then — 2016
Undeveloped land
4038 E Houston St
Now — 2019
Stripes Convenience Store
4038 E Houston St
Skip ad in
Then — 2013
Blind Man’s Kitchen Restaurant
1701 E Houston St
Now — 2019
Dignowity Meats
1701 E Houston St
Then — 2011
Martin Luther King Park
3503 Martin Luther King Dr
Now — 2019
Martin Luther King Park
3503 Martin Luther King Dr
More slideshows
Absolutely Accurate Tweets That Prove Everyone in San Antonio Knows Each Other
San Antonio Current Staff48 images
18 Things You Probably Don't Remember From Texas History Class
San Antonio Current Staff18 images
North Star Mall Closes for Deep Cleaning After Coronavirus Evacuee Visit, San Antonio Responds with Memes
San Antonio Current Staff47 images
20 Adoptable Pets That Want to Explore San Antonio With You
San Antonio Current Staff20 images
1/24
Then — 2013
Shoe Warehouse
1223 E Houston St
Play Slideshow

Tags: Texas, San Antonio, East Side, gentrification, change, development, Hays Street Bridge

Additional News Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Zoo Successfully Breeds One of World's Most Endangered Species Read More

  2. San Antonio Woman Arrested After Handcuffing, Whipping Son to Discipline Him Read More

  3. Bexar Sheriff's Office Employee Under Fire After Calling Local Republicans Racist in Facebook Post Read More

  4. Report: CDC Originally Planned to Drop Coronavirus Evacuees Off at North Star Mall Read More

  5. Austin's SXSW Festival Canceled Over Coronavirus Fears Read More

Calendar

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Canna

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation