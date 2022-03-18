These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years

It's one thing to know the food business is notorious for high turnover, and yet another to see it in action. San Antonio's no exception. Since Google launched Street View, the tech giant has recorded major changes in the city, particularly in its bars and restaurants.



Using Street View snapshots from as early as 2007, we rounded up before-and-after images of eateries and drinkeries from all over town to show how those spots have evolved over the past 15 years.



While many of those businesses last had a Google Street View pass in 2021, some were captured in early 2022, giving an even fresher look at how things currently stand.



All photos via Google Maps.