Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

March 18, 2022 Slideshows » Food & Drink

These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email
It's one thing to know the food business is notorious for high turnover, and yet another to see it in action. San Antonio's no exception. Since Google launched Street View, the tech giant has recorded major changes in the city, particularly in its bars and restaurants.

Using Street View snapshots from as early as 2007, we rounded up before-and-after images of eateries and drinkeries from all over town to show how those spots have evolved over the past 15 years.

While many of those businesses last had a Google Street View pass in 2021, some were captured in early 2022, giving an even fresher look at how things currently stand.

All photos via Google Maps.
OF 71
PREV NEXT
Then – 2007
Empty Lot
602 Avenue A
Now – 2021
Best Quality Daughter
602 Avenue A
Then – 2007
Mac’s Flowers
2806 N. St. Mary's St.
Now – 2021
Squeezebox
2806 N. St. Mary's St.
Then – 2011
Casarita Restaurant
2895 Thousand Oaks Dr.
Now – 2022
Dashi
2895 Thousand Oaks Dr.
Then – 2007
Building Under Construction
4331 McCullough Ave.
Now – 2021
Sabor Cocinabar
4331 McCullough Ave.
Then – 2008
Empty Lot
10234 TX-151 #102
Now – 2021
Sari Sari Supper Club
10234 TX-151 #102
Skip ad in
Then – 2007
Texas Wolverine All-Stars
2000 S. Presa St.
Now – 2022
Freetail Brewing Co.
2000 S. Presa St.
Then – 2011
Saluté and G.I.G.
2801 and 2803 N. St. Mary's St.
Now – 2021
TBA and Singhs Vietnamese
2801 and 2803 N. St. Mary's St.
Then – 2007
Residence
2919 N. Flores St.
Now – 2021
Outlaw Kitchens
2919 N. Flores St.
Then – 2011
Bike World
5903 Broadway
Now – 2022
Merit Coffee
5903 Broadway
Then – 2013
Empty Lot
7114 UTSA Boulevard
Now – 2022
Noodle Tree and Indy Coffee Club
7114 UTSA Boulevard #101 and #103
Skip ad in
Then – 2011
Willard’s Jamaican Bar-B-Cue
726 E Mistletoe Ave.
Now – 2021
Cullum’s Attagirl
726 E Mistletoe Ave.
Then – 2011
Cachito de Mexico
3714 Broadway
Now – 2021
Smoke Shack BBQ
3714 Broadway
Then – 2011
Nana’s Diner
606 Embassy Oaks #500
Now – 2021
Weathered Souls Brewing Co.
606 Embassy Oaks #500
Then – 2011
FAIR Finance Company
220 Broadway
Now – 2021
Spice Grill and Bar
220 Broadway
Then – 2007
Unused Building
518 S. Alamo St.
Now – 2021
Dough Pizzeria Napoletana
518 S. Alamo St.
Skip ad in
Then – 2007
Retail Storefront
2720 McCullough Ave.
Now – 2021
Barbaro
2720 McCullough Ave.
Then – 2011
E&E's Mexican Restaurant
2731 S. WW White Road
Now – 2021
2M Smokehouse
2731 S. WW White Road
Then – 2011
Residence
302 Montana St.
Now – 2021
Cherrity Bar
302 Montana St
Then – 2011
C4 Workspace
1001 S. Alamo St.
Now – 2021
Little Em's Oyster Bar
1001 S. Alamo St.
Then – 2007
Former St. Scholastica Convent
1111 S. Alamo St.
Now – 2021
Liberty Bar
1111 S. Alamo St.
Skip ad in
Then – 2007
Vaqueros bar
622 Roosevelt Ave.
Now – 2021
El Luchador
622 Roosevelt Ave.
Then – 2007
Southtown Cafe
1127 S. St. Mary's St.
Now – 2021
The Good Kind Southtown
1127 S. St. Mary's St.
Then – 2007
Washington Mutual
5033 NW Loop 410, Suite 182
Now – 2021
Jollibee
5033 NW Loop 410, Suite 182
Then – 2007
Empty Lot
7280 UTSA Blvd.
Now – 2021
Sand Box
7280 UTSA Blvd., Suite 109
Then – 2007
Empty Retail Storefront
710 S. St. Mary's St.
Now – 2021
Maverick Texas Brasserie
710 S. St. Mary's St.
Skip ad in
Then – 2007
HA Franz & Co. Vending Machine Supplier
1811 S. Alamo St.
Now – 2021
Camp Outpost Co.
1811 S. Alamo St.
Then – 2007
Empty Lot
107 W. Houston St.
Now – 2021
Pinkerton's Barbecue
107 W. Houston St.
Then – 2007
The Beach
231 E. Cevallos St.
Now – 2021
Dos Sirenos Brewing
231 E. Cevallos St.
Then – 2007
Enchilada Warehouse & Cantina
2114 N. St. Mary's St.
Now – 2021
Lonesome Rose
2114 N. St. Mary's St.
Then – 2007
Empty Lot
1503 N. Main Ave.
Now – 2021
Luther's Cafe
1503 N. Main Ave.
Skip ad in
Then – 2007
Industrial Site
430 Austin St.
Now – 2021
Burleson Yard Beer Garden
430 Austin St.
Then – 2007
Jack in the Box
3315 San Pedro Ave.
Now – 2021
Mr. Juicy
3315 San Pedro Ave.
Then – 2007
East Dewey Storefront
621 E. Dewey Place
Now – 2021
Hi-Tones
621 E. Dewey Place
Then – 2007
Broadway Strip Mall
8305 Broadway
Now – 2021
La Panadería
8305 Broadway
Then – 2007
White Rabbit
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
Now – 2021
Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
Skip ad in
More slideshows
All the beautiful people we saw at United We Brunch 2022 in San Antonio
San Antonio Current Staff194 images
Essential San Antonio patios, where the food is as good as the ambiance
San Antonio Current Staff35 images
21 San Antonio restaurants where the live music is as good as the food and booze
San Antonio Current Staff21 images
29 essential San Antonio taco spots outside of Loop 410
San Antonio Current Staff29 images
1/71
Then – 2007
Empty Lot
602 Avenue A
Play Slideshow

Tags: San Antonio, Texas, before and after, before and after photos, google streetview, gentrification, development, San Antonio landmarks, San Antonio businesses, San Antonio photos, San Antonio development, downtown San Antonio, Southtown, St. Mary's Strip, San Antonio before and after, Google Maps, Google Street View, Best Quality Daughter, Pearl, Pearl Brewery, Squeezebox, Mac's Flowers, Casarita Restaurant, Dashi, Sabor Cocinabar, Sari Sari Supper Club, Salute, G.I.G., TBA, Singhs Vietnamese, Outlaw Kitchens, Bike World, Merit Coffee, Cachito de Mexico, Smoke Shack BBQ, Willard's Jamaican Bar-B-Cue, Cullum's Attagirl, Spice Grill and Bar, Dough Pizzeria Napoletana, Barbaro, E&E's Mexican Restaurant, Lonesome Rose, 2M Smokehouse, Cherrity Bar, Little Em's Oyster Bar, Liberty Bar, El Luchador, The Good Kind Southtown, Jolibee, Sand Box, Maverick Texas Brasserie, Camp Outpost Co., PInkerton's Barbecue, Dos Sirenos Brewing, Lonesome Rose, Luther's Cafe, Burleson Yard Beer Garden, Mr. Juicy, Hi-Tones, La Panaderia, Paper Tiger, Weathered Souls Brewing Co., Freetail Brewing Co.

Additional Food & Drink Slideshows

Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

At a time when local-based reporting is critical, support from our readers is essential to our future. Join the San Antonio Current Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Most Popular

  1. Iconic San Antonio eatery Jacala Mexican Restaurant gutted by early morning fire Read More

  2. L&L Hawaiian Barbecue will open its second San Antonio-area store this weekend Read More

  3. San Antonio's Chicken N Pickle partners with Yelp on free, reservation-only brunch event Read More

  4. Burger haven Fuddruckers to open new, 'non-traditional location' in San Antonio’s North Star Mall Read More

  5. Whataburger releases 2022 Fiesta San Antonio medal and apparel Read More

Special Issues

City Guide
College Guide
Flavor
Holiday Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Calendar

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2022 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation