These before-and-after photos show how San Antonio restaurants have changed in the last 15 years 

By San Antonio Current Staff
It's one thing to know the food business is notorious for high turnover, and yet another to see it in action. San Antonio's no exception. Since Google launched Street View, the tech giant has recorded major changes in the city, particularly in its bars and restaurants.
Using Street View snapshots from as early as 2007, we rounded up before-and-after images of eateries and drinkeries from all over town to show how those spots have evolved over the past 15 years.
While many of those businesses last had a Google Street View pass in 2021, some were captured in early 2022, giving an even fresher look at how things currently stand.
All photos via Google Maps.
Then – 2007
Empty Lot
602 Avenue A
Now – 2021
Best Quality Daughter
602 Avenue A
Then – 2007
Mac’s Flowers
2806 N. St. Mary's St.
Now – 2021
Squeezebox
2806 N. St. Mary's St.
Then – 2011
Casarita Restaurant
2895 Thousand Oaks Dr.
Now – 2022
Dashi
2895 Thousand Oaks Dr.
Then – 2007
Building Under Construction
4331 McCullough Ave.
Now – 2021
Sabor Cocinabar
4331 McCullough Ave.
Then – 2008
Empty Lot
10234 TX-151 #102
Now – 2021
Sari Sari Supper Club
10234 TX-151 #102
Then – 2007
Texas Wolverine All-Stars
2000 S. Presa St.
Now – 2022
Freetail Brewing Co.
2000 S. Presa St.
Then – 2011
Saluté and G.I.G.
2801 and 2803 N. St. Mary's St.
Now – 2021
TBA and Singhs Vietnamese
2801 and 2803 N. St. Mary's St.
Then – 2007
Residence
2919 N. Flores St.
Now – 2021
Outlaw Kitchens
2919 N. Flores St.
Then – 2011
Bike World
5903 Broadway
Now – 2022
Merit Coffee
5903 Broadway
Then – 2013
Empty Lot
7114 UTSA Boulevard
Now – 2022
Noodle Tree and Indy Coffee Club
7114 UTSA Boulevard #101 and #103
Then – 2011
Willard’s Jamaican Bar-B-Cue
726 E Mistletoe Ave.
Now – 2021
Cullum’s Attagirl
726 E Mistletoe Ave.
Then – 2011
Cachito de Mexico
3714 Broadway
Now – 2021
Smoke Shack BBQ
3714 Broadway
Then – 2011
Nana’s Diner
606 Embassy Oaks #500
Now – 2021
Weathered Souls Brewing Co.
606 Embassy Oaks #500
Then – 2011
FAIR Finance Company
220 Broadway
Now – 2021
Spice Grill and Bar
220 Broadway
Then – 2007
Unused Building
518 S. Alamo St.
Now – 2021
Dough Pizzeria Napoletana
518 S. Alamo St.
Then – 2007
Retail Storefront
2720 McCullough Ave.
Now – 2021
Barbaro
2720 McCullough Ave.
Then – 2011
E&E's Mexican Restaurant
2731 S. WW White Road
Now – 2021
2M Smokehouse
2731 S. WW White Road
Then – 2011
Residence
302 Montana St.
Now – 2021
Cherrity Bar
302 Montana St
Then – 2011
C4 Workspace
1001 S. Alamo St.
Now – 2021
Little Em's Oyster Bar
1001 S. Alamo St.
Then – 2007
Former St. Scholastica Convent
1111 S. Alamo St.
Now – 2021
Liberty Bar
1111 S. Alamo St.
Then – 2007
Vaqueros bar
622 Roosevelt Ave.
Now – 2021
El Luchador
622 Roosevelt Ave.
Then – 2007
Southtown Cafe
1127 S. St. Mary's St.
Now – 2021
The Good Kind Southtown
1127 S. St. Mary's St.
Then – 2007
Washington Mutual
5033 NW Loop 410, Suite 182
Now – 2021
Jollibee
5033 NW Loop 410, Suite 182
Then – 2007
Empty Lot
7280 UTSA Blvd.
Now – 2021
Sand Box
7280 UTSA Blvd., Suite 109
Then – 2007
Empty Retail Storefront
710 S. St. Mary's St.
Now – 2021
Maverick Texas Brasserie
710 S. St. Mary's St.
Then – 2007
HA Franz & Co. Vending Machine Supplier
1811 S. Alamo St.
Now – 2021
Camp Outpost Co.
1811 S. Alamo St.
Then – 2007
Empty Lot
107 W. Houston St.
Now – 2021
Pinkerton's Barbecue
107 W. Houston St.
Then – 2007
The Beach
231 E. Cevallos St.
Now – 2021
Dos Sirenos Brewing
231 E. Cevallos St.
Then – 2007
Enchilada Warehouse & Cantina
2114 N. St. Mary's St.
Now – 2021
Lonesome Rose
2114 N. St. Mary's St.
Then – 2007
Empty Lot
1503 N. Main Ave.
Now – 2021
Luther's Cafe
1503 N. Main Ave.
Then – 2007
Industrial Site
430 Austin St.
Now – 2021
Burleson Yard Beer Garden
430 Austin St.
Then – 2007
Jack in the Box
3315 San Pedro Ave.
Now – 2021
Mr. Juicy
3315 San Pedro Ave.
Then – 2007
East Dewey Storefront
621 E. Dewey Place
Now – 2021
Hi-Tones
621 E. Dewey Place
Then – 2007
Broadway Strip Mall
8305 Broadway
Now – 2021
La Panadería
8305 Broadway
Then – 2007
White Rabbit
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
Now – 2021
Paper Tiger
2410 N. St. Mary's St.
San Antonio Current Staff194 images
San Antonio Current Staff35 images
San Antonio Current Staff21 images
San Antonio Current Staff29 images
1/71
Then – 2007
Empty Lot
602 Avenue A