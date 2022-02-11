These San Antonio restaurants and bars are offering Super Bowl Sunday specials 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy of Thompson San Antonio

The San Antonio skyline as seen from The Moon’s Daughters.

San Antonio Hopdoddy locations are offering limited-time Kernel Tender Buckets.

Backyard on Broadway will show the big game on several TVs in its back space.

Sports fans looking for ways to enjoy the 2022 Super Bowl can do so a wide array of San Antonio bars and restaurants this year. From fried chicken to free pizza, these local spots are serving up the kind of grub that won't fumble the big game this Sunday.— Head up to the 20th floor of the Thompson San Antonio hotel for a “Thompson Tailgate,” hosted by the hotel’s rooftop lounge, The Moon’s Daughters. Multiple TVs will be added to the lounge for the ultimate viewing experience, and the bar will be serving large format drink menu specials and grilled eats from 2-11 p.m. — complete with skyline views of Downtown San Antonio.— From Feb. 9-13, San Antonio Hopdoddy locations are offering limited-time Kernel Tender Buckets in celebration of the big game. Each order includes ten hand-breaded fried chicken tenders — in flavors such as Nashville Hot, Buffalo Blue, Garlic Parmesan and Honey Mustard — and a pound of hand-cut fries.— The first 100 guests at every local Twin Peaks location on Feb. 13 will score a spot on the eatery’s Super Bowl Squares Board, where winners of a $25 gift card to Twin Peaks will be announced at the end of each quarter. Guests must be present to win.- You may be able to feed the whole crew with Walk-On’s Tailgate To-Geaux Platter, intended to serve up to eight sports fans. The $60 platter includes wings, cheeseburger sliders, queso and boudin balls.— Members of Freetail’s Mug Club can take advantage of this Sunday's merchandise contests and complimentary eats at this year's first Mug Appreciation Day — which just happens to fall on Suppler Bowl Sunday. Both locations will be open and showing the game, and the Southtown tasting room will even stay open late.— Okay, it’s not a restaurant, but when free pizza is involved, we feel compelled to share. On Feb. 13, 7-11 customers can score big with a free large pizza when they order through the 7NOW delivery app. Choose from a 7-meat, cheese or pepperoni pizza, and have it delivered straight to your door so you can stay glued to the game — and your couch. The convenience store chain is also offering $5 off delivery of beer and seltzer from Feb. 11-13 to celebrate the sports event.— This longtime local favorite is offering Super Bowl street taco packages for pick up between 2-5 p.m. on Game Day. Each $65 package includes fixings for bistek and chicken Tinga tacos, tortilla chips, queso, salsa, bacon-wrapped chicken bites and six mini guava empanadas. Pre-order by 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.This Alamo Heights-area spot will be showing the game on several screens in its spacious backyard, and offering specials on several boozy beverages, including dark and stormy cocktails, Noble Oak Rye and Bourbon, Stranahan’s Single Malt Whiskey and Tin Cup American Whiskey.