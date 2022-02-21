Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

February 21, 2022 Food & Drink » Flavor

These San Antonio bars and restaurants are celebrating National Margarita Day in a big way 

click to enlarge Dog & Pony Grill's $22 margarita flight - FACEBOOK / DOG & PONY
  • Facebook / Dog & Pony
  • Dog & Pony Grill's $22 margarita flight
Marg your calendars, San Antonio: National Margarita Day is Tuesday, Feb. 22.

We know San Antonians don’t need a pinche food holiday to tell them its OK to sip margs, but hey, look at it as another excuse to tip a few back. Local bars and restaurants seem to agree, since plenty are celebrating in a big way.



The Rustic — This Northwest SA restaurant and live music venue will offer $2 food and drink specials all day, including tequila shots, Dos Equis, house-made tamales and, of course, 12-ouce house margaritas, frozen or on the rocks. A DJ will play a party mix from 6-10 p.m. 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 204, (210) 245-7500, therustic.com.

click image Costa Pacifica's house margarita - INSTAGRAM / COSTAPACIFICASA
  • Instagram / costapacificasa
  • Costa Pacifica's house margarita
Costa Pacifica — This seafood-forward eatery will celebrate the holiday all week long, offering Margarita Week specials Feb. 21-25, including special pricing on its grand one-liter cantaritos and frozen margaritas with any flavor of choice. 434 N. Loop 1604 West, (210) 491-4497, costapacificausa.com.

Ambler Texas Kitchen - On National Margarita Day, Ambler Texas Kitchen — inside Hotel Contessa — will offer four unique twists on the traditional margarita for $8 during happy hour, from 4-7 p.m. Variations on the classic cocktail include the Misty Step, featuring Del Maguey Vida mezcal, Santa Teresa 1976 rum, benedictine, pineapple and bitters. 306 W. Market St., (210) 298-8040, amblersanantonio.com
Dog & Pony Grill - This Boerne outpost is partnering with Lalo Tequila to offer $22 margarita flights all day and $5 frozen margaritas during happy hour. Post up at any one of the many areas — dog park, covered patio, playground, basketball court, live music stage or dance floor — to sip on one of the mini tipples. 1481 S. Main St., Boerne, (830) 816-7669, dogandponygrill.com.

Tiago’s Cabo Grille — This far North Side spot will offer specials on its extensive selection 30-plus marg flavors, including $2 small frozen margaritas from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The grill is also showcasing a new flavor: the Dragon Fruit margarita for $6. Happy hour appetizers are also half off 2-6:30 p.m. 17711 I-10 West #101, (210) 881-2700, tiagoscabogrille.com.

Sipit Daiquiris To Go — The to-go frozen drink set is offering its $10 Tropical Breeze Daiquiri, along with a free Sipsicle, in celebration of National Margarita Day. The drink features a combination of strawberry, peach and mango margarita along with a hint of pina colada. Multiple Locations, drinksipit.com.

Fish City Grill — Both of the chain's San Antonio locations will offer their full lineup of margaritas at discounted prices all day, including $6 Frozen Gold Margaritas and $6.50 prickly pear margs. Multiple Locations, fishcitygrill.com.

click image Taco Cabana's lime, strawberry and mango margaritas - FACEBOOK / TACO CABANA
  • Facebook / Taco Cabana
  • Taco Cabana's lime, strawberry and mango margaritas
Taco Cabana — This ubiquitous Tex-Mex chain will offer $2 margaritas all day, including its pineapple jalapeño, dragonfruit and chili lime cucumber flavors. Multiple Locations, tacocabana.com.

