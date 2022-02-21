These San Antonio bars and restaurants are celebrating National Margarita Day in a big way 

click to enlarge
Facebook / Dog & Pony
Dog & Pony Grill's $22 margarita flight
Marg your calendars, San Antonio: National Margarita Day is Tuesday, Feb. 22.
We know San Antonians don’t need a pinche food holiday to tell them its OK to sip margs, but hey, look at it as another excuse to tip a few back. Local bars and restaurants seem to agree, since plenty are celebrating in a big way.
The Rustic
— This Northwest SA restaurant and live music venue will offer $2 food and drink specials all day, including tequila shots, Dos Equis, house-made tamales and, of course, 12-ouce house margaritas, frozen or on the rocks. A DJ will play a party mix from 6-10 p.m. 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 204, (210) 245-7500, therustic.com.
Costa Pacifica
Instagram / costapacificasa
-
Costa Pacifica's house margarita
— This seafood-forward eatery will celebrate the holiday all week long, offering Margarita Week specials Feb. 21-25, including special pricing on its grand one-liter cantaritos and frozen margaritas with any flavor of choice. 434 N. Loop 1604 West, (210) 491-4497, costapacificausa.com.
Ambler Texas Kitchen
- On National Margarita Day, Ambler Texas Kitchen — inside Hotel Contessa — will offer four unique twists on the traditional margarita for $8 during happy hour, from 4-7 p.m. Variations on the classic cocktail include the Misty Step, featuring Del Maguey Vida mezcal, Santa Teresa 1976 rum, benedictine, pineapple and bitters. 306 W. Market St., (210) 298-8040, amblersanantonio.com
Dog & Pony Grill
- This Boerne outpost is partnering with Lalo Tequila to offer $22 margarita flights all day and $5 frozen margaritas during happy hour. Post up at any one of the many areas — dog park, covered patio, playground, basketball court, live music stage or dance floor — to sip on one of the mini tipples. 1481 S. Main St., Boerne, (830) 816-7669, dogandponygrill.com.
Tiago’s Cabo Grille
— This far North Side spot will offer specials on its extensive selection 30-plus marg flavors, including $2 small frozen margaritas from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The grill is also showcasing a new flavor: the Dragon Fruit margarita for $6. Happy hour appetizers are also half off 2-6:30 p.m. 17711 I-10 West #101, (210) 881-2700, tiagoscabogrille.com.
Sipit Daiquiris To Go
— The to-go frozen drink set is offering its $10 Tropical Breeze Daiquiri, along with a free Sipsicle, in celebration of National Margarita Day. The drink features a combination of strawberry, peach and mango margarita along with a hint of pina colada. Multiple Locations, drinksipit.com.
Fish City Grill
— Both of the chain's San Antonio locations will offer their full lineup of margaritas at discounted prices all day, including $6 Frozen Gold Margaritas and $6.50 prickly pear margs. Multiple Locations, fishcitygrill.com
Taco Cabana
Facebook / Taco Cabana
Taco Cabana's lime, strawberry and mango margaritas
— This ubiquitous Tex-Mex chain will offer $2 margaritas all day, including its pineapple jalapeño, dragonfruit and chili lime cucumber flavors. Multiple Locations, tacocabana.com.
