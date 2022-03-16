These San Antonio bars and restaurants are celebrating with St. Patrick's Day parties 

click image Instagram / smokesanantonio

St. Patrick’s Day is all about celebrating Irish culture. So what better way to do that than to add green food coloring to American beer and don fake — and culturally insensitive — red facial hair?We kid, we kid.In all seriousness, supporting homegrown bars and restaurants is as good a reason as any to hit the town on St. Paddy's. That's why we assembled this roundup of locally owned places offering food and drink specials, live music and other revelry.— This spot is celebrating with a free St. Patty's Day crawfish boil party on Thursday, March 17 starting at 3 p.m. Europa Jazz Band will provide tunes alongside four local DJs from 2 p.m.-2 a.m. Indulge in all-you-can-eat crawfish for $20 from 4 p.m. to sellout, at which point The Dojo food truck will take over, slinging seafood bowls and wings to soak up the green beer and drink specials.— This new Boerne spot celebrated its grand opening just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Imbibe in Coyle’s Irish Red brew on draft and enjoy corned beef tacos and shepherd’s pie from Lupe’s Tex-Mex food truck. Sports fans can also catch the NCAA basketball tournament on all TV screens.— The downtown craft brewery will throw its wildly popular Leprechaun Blood beer — a sour beer packed with margarita mix, pickle powder and sea salt — in a slush machine for a frozen option. For eats, mobile kitchen The Cheese Wiz will be onsite 3-9 p.m., slinging grilled cheese sandwiches on the patio, including a limited edition green chili pork and beer cheese version for the holiday.— This St. Mary's bar will host a collaborative happy hour with pup-friendly treats from Southpaw Waggery. Furry friends are obviously invited as patrons nosh on $10 double cheeseburgers from 3-7 p.m..— This Northside spot will offer a feast of corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie and reuben sandwiches from 5:30-9:30 p.m., accompanied by tunes from DJ Trip D. The eatery’s St. Patty’s bash is historically pretty popular, so reservations are encouraged.— Massive outdoor party spot Smoke is offering all-day festivities include a beer pong tournament and St. Patty’s musical chairs blog with live performances from local artist Kirko Bangz and cover act the Spazmatics. From noon-1 p.m., the bar is offering $3 green beer to kick things off.— The self-proclaimed “home of the hurricane” will offer live music with Nathan Lugo and the Lonestar Souvenirs, dueling pianos, DJs and dancing plus green beer and Hurricane cocktails. Doors open at noon and the party rolls on until late.