These San Antonio Pizza Places Are Still Offering Takeout or Delivery 

Stella Public House at Blue Star has partnered with Halcyon to offer its DIY pizza kit through Halcyon at Home, an online shop providing produce. Also up for grabs are prepped meals, pantry items and alcohol. Get a kit and bottle of red wine delivered for a mellow night in front of the new season of Ozark. Order judiciously, though. Deliveries can take between four to six hours to arrive.Photo via Facebook / StellaPublicHouse