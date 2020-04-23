These San Antonio Pizza Places Are Still Offering Takeout or Delivery
Sometimes, in the midst of crisis and uncertainty, only real-deal, sauce-covered comfort food will do. Check out these 25 local pizza joints that are delivering their pizzas, pastas and — in some cases — booze right to your front door.
46th St. Pizza
Multiple locations, 46stpizzeria.com
All six 46th St. Pizza locations are serving up sandwiches, specialty pizzas and classic pizza night appetizers like fried mozzarella via DoorDash and GrubHub.
Photo via Instagram /
46thstpizzeria
Alamo Pizza
3938 S Zarzamora St., (210) 932-2500, alamopizza.net
Providing pizza and wings to the Southside since 2001, Alamo Pizza boasts a huge menu: pizzas, appetizers, pasta and Stromboli, just to name a few. Order direct from the shop online if you fall within their delivery area. Otherwise, find them on GrubHub, DoorDash, Postmates or Favor.
Photo via Facebook /
Alamo Pizza
Ali's Pizzaria
5380 Walzem Rd, (210) 616-4849, alispizzaria.com
Try A Build-Your-Own deck oven, white sauce, pesto or traditional pizza via DoorDash, GrubHub and Postmates. Place your order directly via phone call or online ordering to take advantage of daily specials and avoid upcharges from third-party delivery services!
Photo via Facebook /
Ali's Pizzeria
Barbaro
2720 McCullough Ave., (210) 320-2261, barbarosanantonio.com
Barbaro may be known for their GF and foccacia crust options, but they're offering up much more these days for delivery and to-go options. And by "much more," we mean cocktail kits, 375mL bottles of spirits and specialty sweets by Extra Fine bakery. Available via UberEats.
Photo via Instagram /
sabarbaro
Braza Brava Pizzeria Napoletana
7959 Broadway St. #300, (210) 320-2100, brazabravapizzeria.com
Braza Brava is serving up a $29 special that includes three wood-fired pizzas, pastas, or paninis (mix and match) and a two-liter soda. The eatery also offer 50% off wine with food orders placed Monday and Tuesday. Vegan cheese and GF options also available.
Photo via Instagram /
brazabrava
Capo's Pizzeria
Multiple locations, capospizzasa.com
If Buffalo, New York-style pies are what call to you, look no further than Capo's Pizzeria. Specialty pizzas, pizza by the slice and Nonna's Tomato Pie are all available for delivery via a direct online ordering system, GrubHub, Postmates, DoorDash and UberEats.
Photo via Facebook /
Capos Pizzeria and Italian Kitchen
Cerroni's Purple Garlic
Multiple locations, cerronispurplegarlic.com
Cerroni's Purple Garlic has been a local favorite for years thanks to a menu chock-full of savory pizzas, pastas and sandwiches. Indulge in specialty pizzas like the Sly Stallone via Postmates, GrubHub, DoorDash and Favor.
Photo via Instagram /
cerronispurplegarlic
Chicago's Pizza
5525 Blanco Rd, (210) 349-8005, orderchicagospizzamenu.com
If only ooey-gooey deep-dish ridiculousness will curb your hunger, Chicago's pies live up to the restaurant's namesake. Find them on GrubHub and PostMates, or order directly from the shop.
Photo via Facebook /
Yelp San Antonio
Copa Wine Bar
19141 Stone Oak Parkway, (210) 495-2672, thecopawinebar.com
Copa Wine Bar is offering its full menu for delivery, plus take-and-bake casseroles and a Restaurant Week To Go special: one charcuterie plate or two appetizers, one pizza and one bottle of wine, or a 24-ounce bomber of beer, for $40. Order via DoorDash or Favor.
Photo courtesy Copa Wine Bar
Cosa Nostra
6607 Huebner Road, (210) 714-7181, cosanostrapizzeria.com
Cosa Nostra's full menu is up for grabs when you order directly from its website, or you can find it on GrubHub and Postmates. We're talking pizza by the slice, build your own and specialty pizzas, pasta, salads and calzones. You know, the works.
Photo via Instagram /
cosanostrapizzeria
Deco Pizzeria
Multiple Locations, decopizza.com
Deco Pizzeria recently launched online ordering for both locations on its website, and the business has been offering all wine at 30% off. While the hours have shortened due to COVID-19 — both locations now close at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and the Med Center location closes at 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday— they're making up for it with beer, mixed cocktails, sangria carafes and Fiesta-themed snacks to-go.
Photo via Facebook /
Deco Pizzeria
Dough Pizzeria Napoletana
Multiple locations doughpizzeria.com
Sure, Dough's got delish pizza, but you can make a serious cheat day out of it by adding the chain's grab-and-go lasagna, homemade mozzarella, beer and wine via major third-party delivery services: GrubHub, DoorDash, Postmates and UberEats.
Photo via Instagram /
doughpizzeriasa
Fralo's
23651 W. Interstate 10, (210) 698-6616, fralos.com
Fralo's has been providing far-north SA with savory, hearty Italian food for more than 16 years. Now, it's expanding offerings to include a wide range of pantry items available for delivery, along with the full food menu. Salmon, cookie dough, unsalted butter by the pound, beans and almond milk are just a few items on their pantry list. Order directly from their website or via Postmates or Favor.
Photo via Instagram /
fralospizza
Goomba's Pizza
9825 IH10 Frontage Road, (210) 561-1600, pizzagoombas.com
Goomba's is offering its full menu including make-it-yourself pizza packs for $12. Find Goomba's on GrubHub, UberEats, Favor or SliceLife.
Photo via Instagram /
goombas_pizzaria
Guillermo's
618 McCullough Ave., (210) 223-5587, guillermosdowntown.com
This downtown fixture has been serving up exceptional eats for as long as we can remember, but recently added a $20 pizza kit to its already extensive pizza choices. Get your pizza kit, or any hand-tossed or thin-and-crispy pies, via restaurant delivery within eight miles, or via Doordash citywide.
Photo via Instagram /
txfood.adventures
Halftime Pizza
Multiple Locations halftimepizzasatx.com
When it comes to delivery specials, Halftime Pizza is tough to beat. Treat yourself to a 14-inch one-topping pizza and six-pack of beer for $17. With delivery via GrubHub, DoorDash and Postmates, you don't even really have to put pants on, which is sorta perfect.
Photo via Instagram /
theroadsideradish
Il Forno
122 Nogalitos, (210) 264-7559, ilfornosa.com
Delicious wood-fired pizzas made with local cheeses and produce grown right on the restaurant's property is what makes Il Forno a must for serious pizza lovers. The chef-driven concept is also offering beer and wine to-go, plus produce by the pound and special to-go meal deals. Find Il Forno on GrubHub.
Photo via Instagram /
ilfornosa
Maars Pizza
14218 Nacogdoches Road, (210) 599-7400, maarspizzaandmore.com
Maars Pizza has a huge menu, with build-your-own pie sizes ranging from 8 inches to 28, plus wings, pastas and calzones. Order online or by phone if you fall within their newly expanded restaurant delivery area; otherwise, find them on Favor and GrubHub.
Photo via Facebook /
MAAR's PIzza & More
Pizza Classics
3440 N St. Mary's St., (210) 225-3356, pizzaclassics.com
Pizza Classics is just that: a local classic. Since 1986, it's been a go-to for many a late night gorge. If you don't fall within the delivery range — call to confirm — order via Postmates, GrubHub, Favor or UberEats for an undeniable dose of nostalgia. Vegan and gluten free options also available.
Photo via Instagram /
2girls1plate_tx
Playland Pizza
400 E. Houston St., (210) 908-9362, playlandsa.com
PlayLand is offering 16-inch build-your-own pies and an extensive wine list for delivery via UberEats and Postmates.
Photo via Instagram /
playlandpizza
Poppys Pizza
7115 Blanco Rd Ste 107, (210) 366-4000, poppyspizzasa.com
One Facebook review reports: "Went here... pizza was good and the cheesecake was one of the best we've ever had. We saw a Poppy pizza go out for a delivery, thats a big f*ckin pizza!" Sounds like a solid endorsement. Giant 28-inch Big Poppy pies are available via GrubHub, DoorDash or Favor.
Photo via Facebook /
Poppys Pizza
Ray's Pizzaria
Multiple locations, rayspizzaria.com
Ray's Pizzaria is offering its entire menu to go, plus take-and-bake items for later. The pies are served any way you want, in medium, large and stromboli form. Order a large pizza and a bottle of rosé for under $20. Date night, anyone?
Photo via Instagram /
rayspizzaria1
Sapore's Pizza
6422 Babcock Road, Suite 101, (210) 733-5503, saporespizza.com
Sapore's is offering its extensive menu, including specialty pizzas, calzones, stromboli and salads. Find them on GrubHub, Postmates and Favor; order by May 3 to take advantage of $2.99 delivery!
Photo via Instagram /
deeinsatx
Stella Public House
1414 S Alamo St., (210) 277-7047, halcyonathome.square.site
Stella Public House at Blue Star has partnered with Halcyon to offer its DIY pizza kit through Halcyon at Home, an online shop providing produce. Also up for grabs are prepped meals, pantry items and alcohol. Get a kit and bottle of red wine delivered for a mellow night in front of the new season of Ozark. Order judiciously, though. Deliveries can take between four to six hours to arrive.
Photo via Facebook /
StellaPublicHouse
Tank's Pizza
902 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 320-9224, tanks.pizza
A Facebook review labels Tank's Pizza as "on point," adding "think we found a new pizza night spot." The eatery's stone-baked and specialty pizzas, wings and pastas are available for delivery on GrubHub.
Photo via Facebook /
Tank's Pizza
