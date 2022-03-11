These San Antonio restaurants are conducting fundraisers to support Ukrainian families 

click image
Bakery Lorraine is now offering lemon macarons that mimic the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
After San Antonio sweet shop Laika Cheesecakes & Espresso made national news
by raising $72,000 to support Ukraine's efforts to beat back an unprovoked Russian invasion, other San Antonio food businesses are following suit.
Here's a quick roundup of Alamo City restaurants raising money to aid the Eastern European country. So far, more than two million people have fled Ukraine, creating humanitarian crisis unseen in Europe for decades, according to the United Nations
.
Boiler House
— This Pearl eatery is offering a new spin on the Moscow Mule, that classic ginger-forward tipple. Its version, dubbed the Kyiv Mule, is made with Shevkoff Luxury Ukrainian Vodka, Fever Tree ginger beer and fresh lime. Boiler House will donate $1 from the sale of each cocktail to World Central Kitchen
, which is feeding Ukrainian refugees displaced by the invasion. 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 3, (210) 354-4644, boilerhousesa.com.
Bakery Lorraine
— Known for French macarons in an array of flavors, Bakery Lorraine is offering lemon macarons in the blue-and-yellow color scheme of the Ukrainian flag. All sales from the treats will be donated to Ukrainian San Antonio
, which is facilitating deliveries of medical aid and supplies to orphanages there. Multiple locations, bakerylorraine.com
.
click image
Mixtli
-
Instagram / mixtlicloud
-
Sales of Mixtli's "Wheat Fields" cocktail will go to feeding Ukrainian refugees.
— Fancy AF Mexican eatery Mixtli has concocted the Wheat Fields cocktail using Community Spirit vodka, pineapple and citrus. All proceeds from the blue and yellow specialty drink will go to World Central Kitchen. 812 S. Alamo St., Suite 103, (210) 338-0746, restaurantmixtli.com.
Laika Cheesecakes
— The aforementioned Alamo Heights-area sweet shop is continuing its initiative, which allows customers to donate to organizations supporting Ukraine when they visit or shop online. Since its initial fundraising weekend, the Ukrainian immigrant-owned business has raised more than $100,000. 4718 Broadway, (210) 462-6981, laikacheesecakes.com.
