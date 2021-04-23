Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

April 23, 2021

These San Antonio restaurants are serving up mom-worthy brunches 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Time for a reality check, SA: we are T-minus two weekends from Mother's Day. On the off-chance you're like us and haven't decided how you're going to treat your mom on her big day, we've rounded up 31 eateries that are offering Mother's Day brunches that are sure to please.

Folks still planning should act fast, though, because many eateries are still not operating at 100% capacity and seating may be limited. Call your eatery of choice soon to ensure you can snag a table for you and your mom, because nothing says I've got my shit together quite like the phrase, "don't worry, mom. I made reservations."
Jardín
555 Funston Pl, (210) 338-5100, jardinsatx.com
You get the best of both worlds by visiting Jardín at the San Antonio Botanical Garden: elevated Mediterranean cuisine in beautiful surroundings. The eatery is also offering a heat-and-eat option that can be delivered right to your momma’s doorstep.
Photo via Instagram / jardinsatx
Boudro's Texas Bistro
421 E. Commerce, (210) 224-8484, boudros.com
Boudro’s is offering a special 3-course meal for Mother’s Day, which will include a starter of lobster bisque or baby kale and spinach salad and pan-roasted red snapper, as well as sweet Poteet strawberries with warm cornmeal pound cake.
Photo courtesy of Kody Melton for Boudro’s Texas Bistro
90 West Brisket Delivery
(210) 836-7858, facebook.com/90Westbrisketdelivered
If your mom is still apprehensive about dining out, bring the feast to her. This locally-owned brisket outfit is offering a family-size meal for pick up that includes a whole brisket, sausage links, rice, beans and extras like pickles and onions. There’s also an option to add on a tray of homemade double chocolate strawberry pudding — you’re going to want to do that, trust us.
Photo via Instagram / 90westtx
The Hayden
4025 Broadway, (210) 437-4306, thehaydensa.com
The Hayden turned heads when it opened last year with a brisket stroganoff on the menu, but if your mom loves patio dining, this is definitely the spot for her — they have two patios and tons of space for family to gather and celebrate her.
Photo via Instagram / stine.eats
Faust Hotel & Brewpub
240 South Seguin Avenue, (830) 625-7791, fausthotel.com
This New Braunfels brewpub is offering a special Mother’s Day brunch with options such as poblano and cheddar frittata, stuffed chicken with parmesan risotto and pesto-crusted salmon. If mom’s been needing to get out of town, this would be a worthy day trip, or you can treat her to a stay in the adjoining historic hotel.
Photo by Nina Rangel
Maverick Texas Brasserie
710 S St Mary's St, (210) 973-6050, mavericktexas.com
Want to impress your mom? Maverick Texas Brasserie will definitely pack a punch with special mom-worthy dishes such as braised lamb and lemon curd tarts. Post up on their gorgeous patio for an epic brunch experience.
Photo via Instagram / maverick.sanantonio
NOLA Brunch & Beignets
111 Kings Ct, (210) 320-1572, eatatnola.com
Snag some fresh, hot beignets and a glass — or bottle, who are we kidding? — of bubbles at NOLA Brunch & Beignets, which pairs Cajun breakfast staples with a casual attitude. Perfect for moms who enjoy a little bon temps with their brunch.
Photo via Instagram / nola_brunchsa
Ida Claire
7300 Jones Maltsberger Rd, (210) 667-2145, ida-claire.com
If brunch with a little bit of southern hospitality charm is your mom’s jam, post up at a table at Ida Claire, where authentic comfort food meets an elevated experience.
Photo via Instagram / idaclairesa
Whiskey Cake
15900 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 21200, (210) 236-8095, whiskeycake.com
Need Mother’s Day plans? When in doubt, take her to Whiskey Cake for farm-to-kitchen dishes and their one-of-a-kind cocktails.
Photo via Instagram / whiskeycakesa
The Dooryard
4503 De Zavala Rd Suite 108, (210) 201-4911, thedooryardsa.com
This self-serving taphouse has more to offer than just beer and seltzers — The Dooryard’s new Sunday Brunch menu has a variety of menu items for mom to try on her special day.
Photo via Instagram / thedooryardsa
Full Belly
27 N Loop 1604 W Suite 202, (210) 236-5374, fullbellysa.com
Full Belly Cafe’s name is an accurate representation of what you’ll have after eating their Crab Stuffed Avocado Louie with buttered lettuce, hard-boiled egg, cucumber, asparagus, grape tomatoes and pickled vegetables. Be sure you tell all of the fam to bring on the stretchy pants!
Photo via Instagram / fullbellysa
The Hoppy Monk
1010 N Loop 1604 W, (210) 545-3330, thehoppymonk.com
Rosemary Honey Chicken Biscuit? Count us in! If mom is a craft beer aficionado, you should definitely introduce her to The Hoppy Monk for savory brunch bites, brunch cocktails and spicy bloody marys all day Sunday.
Photo via Instagram / thehoppymonk_sa
Max & Louie's New York Diner
226 W Bitters Rd #126, (210) 483-7600, maxandlouiesdiner.com
Start this special Sunday off right at the East Coast diner-themed restaurant. Build your own omelet or try the Bleaker Street Breakfast Tacos — also called the “Best Tacos South of New York.”
Photo via Instagram / maxandlouies
Southerleigh Fine Food & Brewery
136 E Grayson St #120, (210) 455-5701, southerleigh.com
Treat mom to a leisurely browse through the Pearl’s weekend farmers market before settling out on the patio at Southerleigh’s Fine Food & Brewery. Treat her to a michelada — or two — made with one of the brewery’s craft beers.
Photo via Instagram / southerleigh
Ocho
1015 Navarro St, (210) 222-2008, havanasanantonio.com
With its bright colors and large windows, dining at Hotel Havana's Ocho is an all-around picturesque spot to dine. The airy spot is a dependable option for brunch, as well as for a romantic dinner, but diner beware: this downtown restaurant is so gorgeous you may be a bit distracted from your meal. Just take a sip of your mojito to keep your focus.
Photo via Instagram / nayegarzam
Comfort Cafe
5616 Bandera Rd, (512) 575-0348, facebook.com/5616BanderaRd
Treat mom to unique options for omelets and scrambles or — if you’re feeling fancy — try Comfort Cafe’s decadent stuffed french toast crepes or waffles.
Photo via Instagram / comfortcafesatx
Meadow Neighborhood Bar + Eatery
555 W Bitters Rd #110, (210) 481-4214, meadowsanantonio.com
Spend family time at this family-owned restaurant. With its sprawling patio and impressive cocktail offerings, Meadow could be the perfect place to have lunch with the special lady in your life.
Photo via Instagram / meadow_sa
Pharm Table
611 S Presa St Suite 106, (210) 802-1860, pharmtable.com
Founded in 2015 by acclaimed chef Elizabeth Johnson, Pharm Table includes plant-forward meals that are locally sourced. Grab a sweet potato waffle and pair it with a house chai teas in their brand new space in Southtown..
Photo via Instagram / pharmtable
Tony's Siesta
206 Brooklyn Ave, (210) 592-1199, facebook.com/TonysSiesta
Tony’s Siesta offers specialty brunch cocktails and savory eats from local food truck La Fonda de Jaime in a bright, funky space.
Photo via Instagram / hellomrsfoodie
The Good Kind
1127 S St Mary's St, (210) 801-5892, eatgoodkind.com
They don’t call it a Good Morning Bowl for nothing. A free range local egg, black beans, aged white cheddar, sweet potato, spinach, grilled corn, sour cream, salsa and guacamole make this a protein and veggie-packed way for mom to start her day.
Photo via Instagram / goodkindsouthtown
Bistr09
6106 Broadway, (210) 245-8156, bistr09.com
What better way to tell mom je l'aime than with a French Mother’s Day brunch by SA chef Damien Watel? Treat her to off-menu items such as bacon, salmon and short rib eggs benedict to show her you really love her.
Photo via Instagram / bistr09
Julia's Bistro and Bar
1725 Blanco Rd, (210) 476-5404, juliasonblanco.com
Start off the perfect Mother’s Day experience at Julia’s with signature cocktails like their Lavender Martini or French 75. Whatever you decide to eat, don’t sleep on the Caprese Salad with fresh basil and homemade mozzarella.
Photo via Instagram / juliasonblanco
Glass and Plate
4212 McCullough Ave, (210) 864-7500, facebook.com/pg/glassandplatesa/posts/
This brand-spanking new restaurant offers many specialties for all moms to try, from light fruit plates, to something a bit heartier, such as their steak and eggs. Whatever she’s craving, Glass and Plate has her covered.
Photo via Instagram / glassandplatesa
Amor Eterno
540 S Presa St, PHONE, instagram.com/amoreterno_sa
If you ever want brunch and craft cocktails later in the afternoon, Amor Eterno has you covered. Grab your mom for a unique Sunday Tiki brunch featuring indulgent eats and sick beats that begins at 2 p.m. sharp every Sunday.
Photo via Instagram / amoreterno_sa
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
255 E Basse Rd Suite #160, (210) 937-1063, snoozeeatery.com
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery keeps the kids happy with pancake flights, savory hash and a casual setting — and will keep mom happy with epic bloody marys and mimosas.
Photo via Instagram / datingtoeat
Sangria on the Burg
5115 Fredericksburg Rd, (210) 265-3763, sangriaontheburg.com
Grab your mom and swing by Sangria on the Burg for a taste of their recently-revitalized brunch menu, which features hotcakes, french toast and new mom-osa flights.
Photo via Instagram / sefrye814
Revolución Coffee + Juice
Multiple locations, revolucionsa.com
Is mom trying to brunch and mind her figure? Support her goals with a meal at Revolución Coffee + Juice, which offers a menu of plant-based breakfast items with cage-free eggs and locally-sourced meats — and fresh-pressed juices, of course.
Photo via Instagram / letsbinge
Barbaro
2720 McCullough Ave., (210) 320-2261, barbarosanantonio.com
Barbaro may be known for their super tasty pizzas and silky chicken alfredo, but their Sunday brunch ‘keep it coming’ deal allows mom to order as many mimosas or bloody marys as she can (responsibly) muster for just $15. Just make sure you volunteer to be her designated driver… it’s the least you can do.
Photo via Instagram / sabarbaro
Cullum’s Attagirl
726 E Mistletoe Ave, (210) 437-4263, facebook.com
You’ll leave with a full (and happy) belly thanks to menu items like chicken and waffles and chicken fried grits. Grab a bottle of carefully curated beer while you’re at it, for a little tipple on the porch while mom soaks up the sunshine.
Photo via Instagram / mealswithmaree
Brasserie Mon Chou Chou
312 Pearl Pkwy Building 2, (210) 469-3743, brasseriemonchouchou.com
This Pearl-area newcomer has gained incredible popularity for its decadent French fare and gilded interior that’s fit for a queen. Treat the queen in your life to Mon Chou Chou’s savory lobster benedict and one of their complex brunch cocktails for a true Mother’s Day treat.
Photo via Instagram / brasseriemonchouchou
Biga on the Banks
203 S St Mary's St, (210) 225-0722, biga.com
In the busy streets of downtown you’ll find this landmark eatery, known for its take on New American fare. Though the menu is constantly changing, you can always find inventive dishes, worldly wines and breathtaking River Walk views in Chef Bruce Auden's dining room that mom will be sure to enjoy.
Photo via Instagram / theartbyjo
