These San Antonio restaurants are taking orders for to-go Thanksgiving dinners right now
By San Antonio Current Staff
This year has been beyond stressful, which may explain why some of us just aren't up to cooking our own turkey and sides this Thanksgiving — especially since the gathering's likely to be smaller than usual.
Good thing plenty of local restaurants are willing to do the cooking for us. It can make for less stress and less mess. And hey, with all that extra time on our hands, we'll have plenty of opportunities to reflect on what we're really thankful for this season.
Earl Abel's
1639 Broadway, (210) 444-9424, earlabelssa.com
This longtime SA diner is offering packages with the choice of roast turkey, hickory-smoked ham or eight pieces of their signature fried chicken, accompanied by mashed potatoes and green bean casserole. Spend less than $50 to feed four people, with or without a whole pie. We vote ‘with!’
Photo via Instagram / earlabels_restaurant
Two Bros. BBQ Market
12656 West Ave, (210) 496-0222, twobrosbbqmarket.com
This BBQ joint offers ‘the complete package,’ featuring a 14-16 pound BBQ-spiced smoked turkey and chef-prepared fixins for $120. The package feeds 10-12 folks, with enough for leftovers that you’ll actually want to indulge in.
Photo via Instagram / twobrosbbqmarket
H-E-B Meal Simple
Multiple Locations heb.com
H-E-B is offering a variety of stress-free, mess-free holiday meal deals that include your choice of smoked or baked turkey breast or honey cured ham, plus sides and gravy for a less stressful day-of process. Online pre-ordering begins November 16.
Photo courtesy of H-E-B
Central Market
Multiple Locations centralmarket.com
H-E-B’s bougie big sister is offering four chef prepared meals, plus a curated assortment of mains, sides, and desserts to ease the stress of preparing Thanksgiving dinner. Order online for pick up in-store.
Photo via Instagram / central_market
Bill Miller
Multiple Locations, billmillerbbq.com
This San Antonio-based operation offers an array of Thanksgiving meal deals as well as individual turkey toms, hens and honey glazed spiral cut ham. Large party packs even include the institution’s iconic buckets of sweet tea.
Photo via Instagram / billmillerbarbq
Big Bib BBQ
104 Lanark Drive, (210) 654-8400, thebigbib.com
The Big Bib is doing it up right for Thanksgiving, offering a $200 meal deal that includes one whole 20-22 pound turkey as well as a two pound ham. Gravy, sides and dessert round out the meal, but only 30 turkeys are available, so interested diners will have to act fast.
Photo via Instagram / jesselizarraras
Blanco BBQ
13259 Blanco Road, (210) 251-2602, blancobbq.com
This BBQ joint has a Thanksgiving package large enough to feed an army — $180 gets you an 18-20 pound turkey and all the fixins in ready-to-heat containers for easy prep.
Photo via Instagram / blancobbq_est2013
Lucy Cooper's Texas Ice House
16080 San Pedro Ave, (210) 462-1894, lucycoopers.com
Get in on a real southern-style Thanksgiving feast with Lucy Cooper’s take-home package. $142 gets you a choice between baked turkey or spiral-sliced ham, plus a laundry list of side items — enough to feed eight to ten folks. Pre-order before November 23, as these packages are limited.
Photo via Instagram / lucycoopersicehouse
Evo Restaurant
218 E Olmos Dr, (210)-236-8752, evolutioncuisine.com
This Olmos Park-area eatery is offering individual plates for the big day, giving diners the choice between smoked turkey, ribeye steak or ham, plus three side items. Dessert and wine are included in the $55 per person price point.
Photo via Instagram / evorestaurantsa
Smoke: BBQ Restaurant
501 East Crockett, (210) 253-9919, facebook.com/SmokeSanAntonio
Take a break from cooking with Smoke: BBQ’s Family Feast. The $40 meal feeds four to six folks and includes one and a half pounds of smoked turkey and two turkey legs, plus all the fixins.
Photo via Instagram / smokesanantonio
Perry's Steakhouse & Grill
15900 La Cantera Parkway, (210) 558-6161, perryssteakhouse.com
Perry’s is offering a three course menu with a variety of vegetarian and gluten-free options, as well as a la carte sides and starters. The three-course meal costs $45 per person, and is available for dine-in or carry out.
Photo via Instagram / perryssteakhouse
True Texas BBQ
Multiple Locations heb.com
H-E-B’s BBQ concept has a huge array of take-home holiday meals, available hot and ready-to-eat or cold and ready-to-heat. Choose from turkey, brisket, prime rib roast and all the fixins in meals that can feed four to twelve people.
Photo via Instagram / truetexasbbq
Meadow Neighborhood Eatery
555 W. Bitters Rd Ste 110, (210) 481-4214, meadowsanantonio.com
Chef PJ Edwards has pulled out all of the stops on Meadow’s take-home Thanksgiving feast: a whole roasted turkey, plus an assortment of scrumptious sides feeds eight to ten folks for $149. The eatery is also offering hot-and-ready items for the big day.
Photo via Instagram / meadow_sa
Frederick's Restaurant
14439 Northwest Military Highway Suite 100, (210) 888-1500, fredericksbistro.com
This Broadway bistro is going the by-the-plate route: each Thanksgiving dinner plate includes all the trimmings, dark or white meat, bread and butter for $22. Available during lunch and dinner from November 24 through the 27.
Photo via Instagram / fredericks_bistro
Barn Door Restaurant
8400 North New Braunfels Ave, (210) 824-0116, thebarndoorrestaurant.com/home
The Barn Door is offering a legitimate Thanksgiving feast, complete with a dozen dinner rolls and one whole pie. $115 gets you a whole turkey and fixins — enough to feed four to six people.
Photo via Instagram / barndoor_sa
Max & Louie's New York Diner
226 W Bitters Rd Suite 126, (210) 483-7600, maxandlouiesdiner.com
Challah bread stuffing? Yes, please! Max & Louie’s is offering up a killer feast for five to six people that includes roasted turkey, sides and a dessert for under $200. Order by November 19 for pickup on the 25.
Photo via Instagram / airingmylaundry
Boiler House Texas Grill & Wine Garden
312 Pearl Parkway, Building 3, (210) 354-4644, boilerhousesa.com
Snag a fully cooked, heat-at-home family meal for four, featuring a ten pound cider-brined turkey with all the sides and fixings for $145 from Boiler House. Add a fresh-baked pie — pumpkin cream cheese or dark cherry vermouth, anyone? — for a sweet ending to the meal.
Photo via Instagram / boilerhousesa
Smoke Shack
3714 Broadway, (210) 829-8448, toasttab.com
Smoke Shack’s family meal includes a 12-14 pound turkey accompanied by your choice of three side items. The $80 meal can be picked up hot, carved and ready to serve for an additional $20.
Photo via Instagram / smokeshack
Aldaco's Mexican Cuisine
20079 Stone Oak Pkwy, (210) 494-0561, aldacosrestaurants.com
This Mexican staple is skipping the bird altogether, offering a seven to ten-pound spiral-cut ham for $60. Add chipotle scalloped potatoes, traditional green bean casserole and Aldaco’s famous tres leches (pumpkin-flavored!) to complete the meal.
Photo via Instagram / aldacos_stoneoak
County Line
Multiple Locations, countyline.com
Holiday meals from this north SA joint include your choice of a whole slow-smoked brisket or a whole large boneless turkey breast, plus any (or all) of the trimmings for around $100. Or opt for their Thanksgiving “Emergency Kit” — a $14 per person plate with four meats, three sides, bread, barbecue sauce, plates and flatware—packed family style.
Photo via Instagram / countylinebbqsa
