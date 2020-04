These Vintage Photos of Cornyation Show Why It's Always Been Fiesta's Wildest Party 

Well, it's here: the first Fiesta weekend without Fiesta. And while some locals are finding creative alternatives to Fiesta festivities , it's just not the same.One event we're missing in particular is Cornyation, the long-running sendup of the high-falutin' Coronation of the Queen of the Order of the Alamo, which has now evolved into bawdy tradition in its own right.Though a California native, Alamo City transplant Amy Stone became enraptured with Cornyation after first attending in 2009. This led to years of intensive research that involved both digging into local archives and even becoming a Cornyation stage hand and duchess. That work culminated in the 2017 book For this trip down memory lane, Stone provided thewith a bevy of photos showcasing Cornyation's madcap majesty across the years, some of which didn't make it into the book.