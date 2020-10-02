No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

October 02, 2020

This 1927 fixer-upper for sale in San Antonio was designed by the Alameda Theater's architect 

By San Antonio Current Staff
Sure, it needs work, but the potential in this 1927 home designed by Nathan Straus Nayfach, the architect behind downtown's iconic Alameda Theater, is impossible to overlook.

Nayfach dreamed up the design in the late 1920s for a Mexican banking family relocating to San Antonio, and the four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath house north of downtown is all about the Mediterranean grandeur.

After spending the past 20 years as a rental for college students (no, we're not kidding), the property has seen better days. Thankfully, though, elements of that grandeur remain.

With its 20-foot ceilings, Redondo tile, wrought-iron fixtures and balcony, the central gallery looks like a set for Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. The room even boasts a vaulted ceiling with theater light in each corner to give it even more stately appeal.

Arched widows, a massive balcony and lush greenery also give the place plenty of curb appeal, even though a new paint job and plenty of touch-up work are definitely in order.

This home is listed by Gina Candelario with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.

All photos and listing info via Realtor.com.
Tags: San Antonio homes, San Antonio houses for sale, central gallery, dream home, fixer upper, 1920s homes, hundred year old homes, Nathan Straus Nayfach, Alameda Theater, Mediterranean style homes, fixer upper homes, repair projects, downtown living, San Antonio architecture, Texas architecture, Alta Vista, Monte Vista, old homes in San Antonio, majestic homes

